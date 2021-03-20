Centipede MT5

4.83

The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the Stochastic indicator in the overbought zone-we sell, in the oversold zone-we buy.

Version for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/62952

Monitoring the work of the adviser

MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1178019

MT5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1178043

If the Expert Advisor is used in 5/24 mode on a VPS, I recommend using this Expert Advisor in a conservative mode, limiting the number of orders in the grid using the "Count_Orders_Max_Grid".

Add friends, send your interesting strategies. Perhaps after discussing all the nuances, I will write an adviser for free .

"_Cof_Profit " -this is a very important parameter in this Expert Advisor. It sets how much TakeProfit will be multiplied in the grid instead of the classic averaging. For each of the values, you need to select your own !!!!

Expert Advisor Parameters:       

Main :

"_Slippage"   - Slippage;          

"_ Magic"  -  Order ID;                           

"_ Lot "  -  Volume;

Dynamic lot :

"_ Dynamic" - Dynamic lot;

"_ Depo "  - deposit amount;     

"_ Dyn_Lot - transaction volume for the specified deposit amount;

Managing transactions:

"_ Sell "  - enable/disable sales;  

"_ Buy "   enable/disable purchases;  

Settings TakeProfit :

"_ TakeProfit "  - Profit of the first transaction;    

"_ CloseBalanseTP"   - Profit on the balance;

"_ CloseBalanseProfit"  - The value of the profit in the currency;

Settings StopLoss :

"_ StopLoss"  -  Stop;     

"_ CloseBalanse"   - Closing by balance;            

"_ CloseBalanseLose " -   Loss in the account currency;                  

Grid Settings :

"_ Grid " - Enables/disables the grid;                                        

"_ Step "   - Distance between orders;         

"_ Multiplier "  -  Multiplier;  

"_Classical_Averaging"  -  Enables / disables classical averaging; 

"_Cof_Profit "  -  Multiplier TakeProfit; 

"_Count_Orders_Max_Grid"  -  The maximum allowed number of knees in the grid;    

Indicator Settings Stochastic :

"_TimeFrame" -  Timeframe for calculating the indicator;          

 "_Kperiod" -   Line period "К";              

 "_Dperiod" -  Line period "D";                   

 "_Slowing"  -   Smoothing;            

"_MaMethod"  -  Type of smoothing;                

"_PriceField"  - Indicator calculation method;            

"_BuyLevel" -  The level below which the purchase takes place;         

"_SellLevel"- The level above which the sale takes place;

Trading by time:

"_ Start " - Start of trading by default "00:00";

"_ End" - End of trading by default "23:59";

The recommended minimum deposit for the Expert Advisor is $ 1000 or$10 (1000 cent) on a cent account.

For the comfortable work of the Expert Advisor, a deposit of $ 5000 or$50 (5000 cent) on a cent account.




Reviews 10
Supercocco
77
Supercocco 2022.01.19 11:43 
 

Very Good EA !! It is working and making real money but You have to be careful about the grid because it can make lose money. I still have to find the best setting.

vitek.agl
15
vitek.agl 2021.10.28 19:54 
 

В первую очередь нужно понимать, что данный советник - усреднитель по стохастике для стратегии Мартингейла. То, насколько чёткие будут сигналы зависит от настройки стохастическеского осциллятора. Торговля тут простая, настроил стохастику, задал соотношений депозит/лот да посматривай, чтоб в продолжительный тренд не попасть)) Очень понравилась динамическая реализация лота. Спасибо автору за творение и небольшой ликбез касательно Мартина

Martin Strachota
361
Martin Strachota 2021.10.07 06:44 
 

so far so good. Dimitri is very responsive, not like the other so called super gurus. EA is a tricky game. 40% is fining the right EA, 40% is the right setting, 20% is the communication with the coder/Creator. (if it would be so easy n secure everyone would do it.) my dream was just use a EA and get rich. i still try to figure out this dream. Dimitri even send me the .set files for each pair. really cool. i guess the key is proactive communication with the creators. Thanks Dimitri so far.

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Indicators
"Trend Guide" is an indicator showing the trend direction based on a fast and slow moving average. Everything is simple and most importantly convenient. Indicator Parameters : "_fast_moving_average_period" - The period of the fast moving average;           "_ Slow_Moving_Average_Period" - The period of the slow moving average; ;                            "_MA_SHIFT " - Moving average shift; "_MA_METHOD " - Averaging method; "_APPLIED_PRICE " - Type of price calculation; "_line_width " -
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javaai
559
javaai 2025.05.08 00:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ozantonio1967
34
Ozantonio1967 2024.03.20 18:34 
 

Es un buen robot.Hay que tener cuidado con el lotaje,ya que el drawdown puede ser grande.Aunque la mayoria de operaciones cierran en positivo.Lo uso en distintos pares de divisas en real,una vez optimizado para cada par de monedas.Usa martingala, pero se puede anular esa opción.Gran trabajo de Dimitri.

Araleixo
51
Araleixo 2022.04.23 21:00 
 

Ainda não usei

Supercocco
77
Supercocco 2022.01.19 11:43 
 

Very Good EA !! It is working and making real money but You have to be careful about the grid because it can make lose money. I still have to find the best setting.

Morganitaly66 Gianfranco
204
Morganitaly66 Gianfranco 2021.10.31 14:32 
 

Goodeveningh to all ... Will be nice to insert in your grid some string about able or disable some recovery position . Thanks for your great JOB . I use in real account ...just to say fantastic .(after setting can use perfect olso in USD CHF ).

vitek.agl
15
vitek.agl 2021.10.28 19:54 
 

В первую очередь нужно понимать, что данный советник - усреднитель по стохастике для стратегии Мартингейла. То, насколько чёткие будут сигналы зависит от настройки стохастическеского осциллятора. Торговля тут простая, настроил стохастику, задал соотношений депозит/лот да посматривай, чтоб в продолжительный тренд не попасть)) Очень понравилась динамическая реализация лота. Спасибо автору за творение и небольшой ликбез касательно Мартина

Martin Strachota
361
Martin Strachota 2021.10.07 06:44 
 

so far so good. Dimitri is very responsive, not like the other so called super gurus. EA is a tricky game. 40% is fining the right EA, 40% is the right setting, 20% is the communication with the coder/Creator. (if it would be so easy n secure everyone would do it.) my dream was just use a EA and get rich. i still try to figure out this dream. Dimitri even send me the .set files for each pair. really cool. i guess the key is proactive communication with the creators. Thanks Dimitri so far.

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.09.19 16:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitriy Prigodich
35089
Reply from developer Dmitriy Prigodich 2021.09.19 18:41
Hello. The risks are determined by the trader, not the adviser. This expert Advisor implements only a strategy based on the Stochastic indicator and three methods of trading on it. It is very sad to meet undocumented, mediocre reviews.
28076305
114
28076305 2021.08.15 13:40 
 

It is very kind of the author to design this free EA software. I can download it and install it in my MT5. I need to take more time to be familiar with it and wish to obtain more profits in future.

Dmitriy Prigodich
35089
Reply from developer Dmitriy Prigodich 2021.08.15 23:33
Спасибо)
IVO SODRE GARCIA
210
IVO SODRE GARCIA 2021.08.03 19:34 
 

Dmitri is a professional trader , and i am sure that his product is very reliable. this EA is very profitable if you get the settings right! congratulations Dmitri for the excellent work done with this EA,, i hope you will develop more EAs for MT5 in the near future!!

Dmitriy Prigodich
35089
Reply from developer Dmitriy Prigodich 2021.08.03 22:02
Спасибо за доверие. Советники на мт5 будут в сетябре)
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