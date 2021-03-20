Centipede MT5

The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the Stochastic indicator in the overbought zone-we sell, in the oversold zone-we buy.

Version for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/62952 Monitoring the work of the adviser MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1178019 MT5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1178043

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If the Expert Advisor is used in 5/24 mode on a VPS, I recommend using this Expert Advisor in a conservative mode, limiting the number of orders in the grid using the "

"_Cof_Profit " -this is a very important parameter in this Expert Advisor. It sets how much TakeProfit will be multiplied in the grid instead of the classic averaging. For each of the values, you need to select your own !!!!

Expert Advisor Parameters:

Main :

"_Slippage" - Slippage;

"_ Magic" - Order ID;

"_ Lot " - Volume;

Dynamic lot :

"_ Dynamic" - Dynamic lot;

"_ Depo " - deposit amount;

"_ Dyn_Lot" - transaction volume for the specified deposit amount;



Managing transactions:

"_ Sell " - enable/disable sales; "_ Buy " - enable/disable purchases;



Settings TakeProfit :

"_ TakeProfit " - Profit of the first transaction;

"_ CloseBalanseTP" - Profit on the balance;

"_ CloseBalanseProfit" - The value of the profit in the currency;

Settings StopLoss :

"_ StopLoss" - Stop;

"_ CloseBalanse" - Closing by balance;

"_ CloseBalanseLose " - Loss in the account currency;

Grid Settings :

"_ Grid " - Enables/disables the grid;

"_ Step " - Distance between orders;

"_ Multiplier " - Multiplier;

"_Classical_Averaging" - Enables / disables classical averaging;

"_Cof_Profit

- Multiplier TakeProfit;

"_Count_Orders_Max_Grid" - The maximum allowed number of knees in the grid;

Indicator Settings Stochastic :

"_TimeFrame" - Timeframe for calculating the indicator;

"_Kperiod" - Line period "К";

"_Dperiod" - Line period "D";

"_Slowing" - Smoothing;

"_MaMethod" - Type of smoothing;

"_PriceField" - Indicator calculation method;

"_BuyLevel" - The level below which the purchase takes place; "_SellLevel"- The level above which the sale takes place;

Trading by time:

"_ Start " - Start of trading by default "00:00";

"_ End" - End of trading by default "23:59";

The recommended minimum deposit for the Expert Advisor is $ 1000 or$10 (1000 cent) on a cent account. For the comfortable work of the Expert Advisor, a deposit of $ 5000 or$50 (5000 cent) on a cent account.











