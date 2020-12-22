ViVa

For the convenience of traders, many features have been added to make trading more comfortable and secure.

The Expert Advisor has a built-in author's indicator of protection against unidirectional grid.

Recommended tools :

USDCHF;

GBPUSD;

EURUSD;

USDJPY;

USDCAD;

AUDUSD;

EURJPY;

recommended minimum mm and settings:
usdchf, deposit = $ 1000, lot = 0.01, expected annual profit on the instrument = 15-25%;

GBPUSD, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 25-55%;

EURUSD, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 25-75%;

USDJPY, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 30-45%;

USDCAD, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 20-35%;

AUDUSD, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 50-75%;

EURJPY, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 30-45%;

In multi-currency trading, the EA is placed on each chart of a currency pair separately and changes the Magic for each pair!!!

Parameters :

Basic settings of

"Slippage" - Slippage

"Magic" is the ID of the Advisor

"Lot"- the amount of the transaction

Settings for fixing losses.

"StopLoss" - Stop Loss.

"closebalance" - if" true " is enabled to close when a loss is reached in the account currency.

"closebalancelose" - allowed loss in the account currency.


"closepercentbalance" - if" true " is enabled to close when a loss is reached as a percentage.

"closepercentbalancelose" - acceptable loss as a percentage.

"closereverssignal" - Closing positions when the signal changes.

Profit-taking settings.

"TakeProfit" - Take Profit

"closebalancetp" - if" true " is enabled to close when profit is reached in the account currency.

"closebalanceprofit" - profit value in the account currency.

"closepercentbalancetp" - if" true " is enabled, closing on the achievement of profit as a percentage.

"closepercentbalanceprofit" - profit value as a percentage.

Dynamic lot settings:

"Dynamic" - enables / disables dynamic calculation of the transaction volume

"Risk" - risk coefficient.

Block, Martin Gale, a classic. Only one trade can be opened at a time, in each direction. In case of loss, the next trade will be with a volume multiplier.

"Martin" - Enables / disables the martingale

"Multiplier Martin" - Lot Multiplier

The Expert Advisor can also build grids.

"grid" - enables / disables the grid

"distance" - distance between orders in the grid

"Mult" Is The Multiplier

"grid_satir" - enabling the grid without averaging profit.

Not without the presence of a Trawl in the adviser, of course. If desired, you can enable it if you do not use the Grid.

"smart stop" - stoploss

"Smart_step_stop" - Thrall step

There is a function of trading on time. If 00:00 and 23:59 are set as the default, it is disabled.

"Start" - starting Time of trade

"End" - end Of trading

"Closing position by time" - closing all orders outside of trading time.

The pause between trades is necessary so that when we receive one signal, we only trade it once.

"Pause_orders" - enables / disables the pause between orders

"Pause" - the pause time in minutes

The timer of transactions is necessary for those who disperse not a large deposit. when this function is enabled, the expert advisor will stop trading when the specified number of orders is closed.

"timer_orders" - enables / disables the trade timer

"totalorderclose" - the number of orders after which you need to stop the expert advisor.


I will be happy to answer all your questions.

Since the Expert Advisor is free, optimize it yourself, I do not send SET files.

successful trading!


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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
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Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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Experts
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Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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4.75 (4)
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Experts
The Tarantulas expert Advisor is a night scalper and a robot for position trading at the same time. Thanks to deep settings, this expert Advisor becomes an indispensable assistant in trading. On the basis of this EA, you can implement dozens or even hundreds of profitable strategies. Smart position tracking and time trading functions are enabled. Trading is performed on pullbacks from overbought and oversold zones on trend changes. The trend is determined using the author's "Providec Trend
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3 (1)
Experts
Советник Strong Storm, это робот торгующий мартином от уровней перекупленности/перепроданности. Определяет зоны по Стохастике, при грамотном ММ отличный основной робот. Реализовать с помощью этого советника можно любую торговую идею на двух Стохастиках.  Параметры TakeProfit –  тейк-профит в пунктах; Magic –  Мэджик ордера; Lot –  размер лота; Slippege –  проскальзывание; Distence – дистанция между ордерами; Mult –  множитель лота; ZoneBuy  –  зона покупки  ; Zone Sell –  зона продажи; Com – ко
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3 (1)
Experts
"Greedy Bear" is an expert advisor for traders who trade consciously. It is based on the strategy of returning prices to the average values during the European trading session. Accordingly, the expert Advisor trades the following instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCAD, GBPCHF. The Expert Advisor allows you to disperse small deposits, because of this strong feature, and got its name. It is also an excellent tool for everyday trading. Parameters: "_Slippage" - Slipp
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Trend Guide
Dmitriy Prigodich
Indicators
"Trend Guide" is an indicator showing the trend direction based on a fast and slow moving average. Everything is simple and most importantly convenient. Indicator Parameters : "_fast_moving_average_period" - The period of the fast moving average;           "_ Slow_Moving_Average_Period" - The period of the slow moving average; ;                            "_MA_SHIFT " - Moving average shift; "_MA_METHOD " - Averaging method; "_APPLIED_PRICE " - Type of price calculation; "_line_width " -
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