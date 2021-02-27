A simple expert Advisor based on the signals of the Stochastic indicator in the overbought zone - sell, in the oversold zone - buy.
Add friends, send your interesting strategies. Perhaps after discussing all the nuances, I will write an adviser for free .
Parameters:
"_Slippage" - Slippage;
"_Magic " - Order ID;
"_ Lot " - Volume;
"_ StopLoss" - Stop;
"_CloseBalanse" - Closing by balance;
"_CloseBalanseLose " - Loss in the account currency;
"_ClosePercentBalanse" - Closing by drawdown in percent;
"_ ClosePercentBalanseLose" - the Percentage drawdown;
"_TakeProfit " - Profit of the first trade;
"_ CloseBalanseTP" - Profit on the balance sheet;
"_CloseBalanseProfit" - The value of the profit in the currency;
"_ClosePercentBalanseTP" - Closing by profit in percent;
"_ ClosePercentBalanseProfit " - a percentage of the profit;
"_ Dynamic " - Dynamic lot;
"_ Risk " - Risk value from 0.01 to 25;
"_ Grid " - Grid;
"_ Distance " - Distance between orders;
"_ Mult " - Multiplier;
"_ Profit" - The profit of the grid;
"_ Start " - Start of trading by default "06: 00";
"_ End" - End of trading by default "13: 59";
"_ Pause_orders " - Pause between orders;
"_ Pause" - Pause value in minutes;
"_Timer_orders " - Order timer;
"_TotalOrderClose" - The number of orders after which the Expert Advisor is turned off;
The recommended minimum deposit for the EA is $ 500 or$5 (500 cent) on a cent account.
PS: I don't send compiled Expert Advisor files to anyone, so be reasonable about activations.
Excelente indicador, muito assertivo! Recomendo. Obrigado :)