A simple expert Advisor based on the signals of the Stochastic indicator in the overbought zone - sell, in the oversold zone - buy. Add friends, send your interesting strategies. Perhaps after discussing all the nuances, I will write an adviser for free .

Parameters:





"_Slippage" - Slippage;





"_Magic " - Order ID;





"_ Lot " - Volume;





"_ StopLoss" - Stop;





"_CloseBalanse" - Closing by balance;





"_CloseBalanseLose " - Loss in the account currency;





"_ClosePercentBalanse" - Closing by drawdown in percent;





"_ ClosePercentBalanseLose" - the Percentage drawdown;





"_TakeProfit " - Profit of the first trade;





"_ CloseBalanseTP" - Profit on the balance sheet;





"_CloseBalanseProfit" - The value of the profit in the currency;





"_ClosePercentBalanseTP" - Closing by profit in percent;





"_ ClosePercentBalanseProfit " - a percentage of the profit;





"_ Dynamic " - Dynamic lot;





"_ Risk " - Risk value from 0.01 to 25;





"_ Grid " - Grid;





"_ Distance " - Distance between orders;





"_ Mult " - Multiplier;





"_ Profit" - The profit of the grid;





"_ Start " - Start of trading by default "06: 00";





"_ End" - End of trading by default "13: 59";





"_ Pause_orders " - Pause between orders;





"_ Pause" - Pause value in minutes;





"_Timer_orders " - Order timer;





"_TotalOrderClose" - The number of orders after which the Expert Advisor is turned off;





The recommended minimum deposit for the EA is $ 500 or$5 (500 cent) on a cent account.





PS: I don't send compiled Expert Advisor files to anyone, so be reasonable about activations.







