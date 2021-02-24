"Greedy Bear" is an expert advisor for traders who trade consciously. It is based on the strategy of returning prices to the average values during the European trading session.

Accordingly, the expert Advisor trades the following instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCAD, GBPCHF.

The Expert Advisor allows you to disperse small deposits, because of this strong feature, and got its name. It is also an excellent tool for everyday trading.





Parameters:





"_Slippage" - Slippage;





"_Magic " - Order ID;





"_ Lot " - Volume;





"_ StopLoss" - Stop;





"_CloseBalanse" - Closing by balance;





"_CloseBalanseLose " - Loss in the account currency;





"_ClosePercentBalanse" - Closing by drawdown in percent;





"_ ClosePercentBalanseLose" - the Percentage drawdown;





"_TakeProfit " - Profit of the first trade;





"_ CloseBalanseTP" - Profit on the balance sheet;





"_CloseBalanseProfit" - The value of the profit in the currency;





"_ClosePercentBalanseTP" - Closing by profit in percent;





"_ ClosePercentBalanseProfit " - a percentage of the profit;





"_ Dynamic " - Dynamic lot;





"_ Risk " - Risk value from 0.01 to 25;





"_ Grid " - Grid;





"_ Distance " - Distance between orders;





"_ Mult " - Multiplier;





"_ Profit" - The profit of the grid;





"_ Start " - Start of trading by default "06: 00";





"_ End" - End of trading by default "13: 59";





"_ Pause_orders " - Pause between orders;





"_ Pause" - Pause value in minutes;





"_Timer_orders " - Order timer;





"_TotalOrderClose" - The number of orders after which the Expert Advisor is turned off;





The recommended minimum deposit for the EA is $ 500 or$5 (500 cent) on a cent account.





After purchasing the full version of the Expert Advisor, write to the author for full instructions, set files, overclocking tables, statistics, and strategies for the Expert Advisor. Also, as a gift to the expert, I send two very useful indicators(I send the archive with the data only after confirming the purchase, in 7 days.)





PS: I don't send compiled Expert Advisor files to anyone, so be reasonable about activations.



