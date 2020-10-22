Dragonfly is an expert Advisor for real professionals. It is the quintessence of rational and technical analysis. The expert Advisor can be used both for dispersing small deposits and for conservative work.





Main:





"TakeProfit" - Number of points to close a trade with a profit





"StopLoss" - Number of points To close a trade with a loss





"Slippage" - Slippage





"Magic" - adviser ID





"Lot"- the amount of the transaction





Dynamic lot settings:





"Dynamic" - enables/disables dynamic calculation

of the transaction volume

"Risk" - risk coefficient.





Block, Martin Gale, a classic. Only one trade can be opened at a time, for each direction. In case of loss, the next trade will be with a volume multiplier.





"Martin" - enables/disables the martingale





"Multiplier Martin" - lot multiplier





The Dragonfly expert Advisor can also build grids.





"Setka" - enables/disables the grid





" Distance Setka " - distance between orders in the grid





"Multiplier Setka" - the Multiplier

Was

not without the presence of a Trawl in the expert Advisor. If desired, you can enable it if you do not use the Grid.





"Smart stop" - StopLoss





"Smart_step_stop" -

the trall Step

there is a function of trading by time. If 00:00 and 23:59 are set as the default, it is disabled.





"Start" - the start time of trading





"End" - The end of trading





Pause between trades, we need to get one signal, we have to trade it only once.





"Pause_orders" - enables/disables the pause between orders





"Pause" - pause time in minutes

the

Timer of transactions is necessary for those who disperse a small Deposit. When this function is enabled, the expert Advisor will stop trading when the specified number of orders is closed.





"Timer_orders" - Enables/disables

the trade timer

" TotalOrderClose " - The number of orders to stop the EA after.





Money Management with a fixed volume of

$

100 - 0.01 high risk.





$ 1000 - 0.01 average risk.





$ 10,000 - 0.01 minimum risk.





Money Management with a dynamic lot.





Extreme - Risk = 10;





High risk - Risk = 1;





Average risk - Risk = 0.1;





Minimum risk - Risk = 0.01;









The recommended minimum Deposit for the EA is$ 100 or$1(100 cent) on a cent account.





After purchasing the full version of the expert Advisor, write to the author for full instructions on how to use and USE the expert Advisor.