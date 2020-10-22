Dragonfly

1
Dragonfly is an expert Advisor for real professionals. It is the quintessence of rational and technical analysis. The expert Advisor can be used both for dispersing small deposits and for conservative work.

Main:

"TakeProfit" - Number of points to close a trade with a profit

"StopLoss" - Number of points To close a trade with a loss

"Slippage" - Slippage

"Magic" - adviser ID

"Lot"- the amount of the transaction

Dynamic lot settings:

"Dynamic" - enables/disables dynamic calculation
of the transaction volume
"Risk" - risk coefficient.

Block, Martin Gale, a classic. Only one trade can be opened at a time, for each direction. In case of loss, the next trade will be with a volume multiplier.

"Martin" - enables/disables the martingale

"Multiplier Martin" - lot multiplier

The Dragonfly expert Advisor can also build grids.

"Setka" - enables/disables the grid

" Distance Setka " - distance between orders in the grid

"Multiplier Setka" - the Multiplier
Was
not without the presence of a Trawl in the expert Advisor. If desired, you can enable it if you do not use the Grid.

"Smart stop" - StopLoss

"Smart_step_stop" -
the trall Step
there is a function of trading by time. If 00:00 and 23:59 are set as the default, it is disabled.

"Start" - the start time of trading

"End" - The end of trading

Pause between trades, we need to get one signal, we have to trade it only once.

"Pause_orders" - enables/disables the pause between orders

"Pause" - pause time in minutes
the
Timer of transactions is necessary for those who disperse a small Deposit. When this function is enabled, the expert Advisor will stop trading when the specified number of orders is closed.

"Timer_orders" - Enables/disables
the trade timer
" TotalOrderClose " - The number of orders to stop the EA after.

Money Management with a fixed volume of
$
100 - 0.01 high risk.

$ 1000 - 0.01 average risk.

$ 10,000 - 0.01 minimum risk.

Money Management with a dynamic lot.

Extreme - Risk = 10;

High risk - Risk = 1;

Average risk - Risk = 0.1;

Minimum risk - Risk = 0.01;


The recommended minimum Deposit for the EA is$ 100 or$1(100 cent) on a cent account.

After purchasing the full version of the expert Advisor, write to the author for full instructions on how to use and USE the expert Advisor.
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4.6 (5)
Experts
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Experts
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Dmitriy Prigodich
3 (1)
Experts
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Trend Guide
Dmitriy Prigodich
Indicators
"Trend Guide" is an indicator showing the trend direction based on a fast and slow moving average. Everything is simple and most importantly convenient. Indicator Parameters : "_fast_moving_average_period" - The period of the fast moving average;           "_ Slow_Moving_Average_Period" - The period of the slow moving average; ;                            "_MA_SHIFT " - Moving average shift; "_MA_METHOD " - Averaging method; "_APPLIED_PRICE " - Type of price calculation; "_line_width " -
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maxipoint
55
maxipoint 2022.07.27 17:11 
 

ZERO SUPPORT, now work at all or was work in far past

kotelvero sebastian
31
kotelvero sebastian 2022.01.29 18:38 
 

After i purchased for a month the EA i contacted the seller to ask for instructions. I was told from the seller that if i don´t have experience with "Grid Trading" i need to CANCEL my purchase. But SURPRISE, i couldn't cancel it because i have activated my product and they refund your money ONLY if you do not activate the product (WTF rule is that?!) That´s why i strongly believe that this is an ordinary scam. DO NOT BUY THIS PRODUCT!

Dmitriy Prigodich
35089
Reply from developer Dmitriy Prigodich 2022.01.29 19:06
Before buying any product in the market, write to the seller and find out the strategy of the expert, then carefully study the methods and techniques of trading that the expert uses and only then purchase to avoid unnecessary problems with activation and use. With inept grid trading, you will simply lose your money and that's it. In the market, more than 95% of Expert Advisors use grid trading, so this will come in handy for you. As a test, I can advise you any of the free experts offered in my portfolio. With Dragonfly, it is more difficult for an expert who is looking for envelopes and uses a grid in his trade. For its correct operation, it is simply necessary to know all the Martingale techniques, and there are a lot of them. Unfortunately, I don't have time to teach anyone right now. Therefore, I can only advise you if you still decide to use Dragonfly. 1. Indicators of parabolic regressions
2. Read the book "Bollinger about Bollinger Bands".
3. Get acquainted with the work of grid operators and strategies on Martingale.
After studying all these materials, you will be comfortable trading with Dragonfly. But usually people after studying all these materials use Centipede, LoneWolf or MonkeySmile presented for free.
Daria Sheintova
210
Daria Sheintova 2021.03.14 09:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitriy Prigodich
35089
Reply from developer Dmitriy Prigodich 2021.03.14 09:15
Спасибо за доверие)
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