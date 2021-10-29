Trend Guide
- Indicators
- Dmitriy Prigodich
- Version: 1.0
"Trend Guide" is an indicator showing the trend direction based on a fast and slow moving average. Everything is simple and most importantly convenient.
Indicator Parameters :
"_fast_moving_average_period" - The period of the fast moving average;
"_ Slow_Moving_Average_Period" - The period of the slow moving average; ;
"_MA_SHIFT " - Moving average shift;
"_MA_METHOD " - Averaging method;
"_APPLIED_PRICE " - Type of price calculation;
"_line_width " - Width of the moving average;
"_clrbuysignal " - Line color in an uptrend;
"_clrsellsignal " - Line color in a downtrend;
"_alertbar " - On which candle to display a warning about a trend change;
"_alert message" - Enables/disables the warning in the terminal;
"_alertsound " - Enables/disables the sound signal ;
"_alerts E-mail " - Enables/disables the warning to the mail ;
"_alert mobile " - Enables/disables the alert on the mobile phone ;
