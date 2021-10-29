Trend Guide

"Trend Guide" is an indicator showing the trend direction based on a fast and slow moving average. Everything is simple and most importantly convenient.

Indicator Parameters :

"_fast_moving_average_period" - The period of the fast moving average;          

"_ Slow_Moving_Average_Period" - The period of the slow moving average; ;                           

"_MA_SHIFT " - Moving average shift;

"_MA_METHOD " - Averaging method;

"_APPLIED_PRICE " - Type of price calculation;

"_line_width " - Width of the moving average;

"_clrbuysignal " - Line color in an uptrend;

"_clrsellsignal " - Line color in a downtrend;

"_alertbar " - On which candle to display a warning about a trend change;

"_alert message" - Enables/disables the warning in the terminal;

"_alertsound " - Enables/disables the sound signal ;

"_alerts E-mail " - Enables/disables the warning to the mail ;

"_alert mobile " - Enables/disables the alert on the mobile phone ;
Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.11.02 17:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Morganitaly66 Gianfranco
205
Morganitaly66 Gianfranco 2021.10.31 13:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitriy Prigodich
33007
Reply from developer Dmitriy Prigodich 2021.10.31 14:16
Thank you))
