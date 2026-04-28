Apex Origin MT4
- Experts
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Yi Hsiu TsaiPhilosophy
A professional quant team converting institutional insights into robust algorithms. Guided by "The Golden Discipline," we prioritize consistency over market noise as our sole measure of success.
Core Strengths
Tech-Driven: Fusion of Machine Learning and institutional Price Action.
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 6 August 2026
Trading is a process based on probability. Precise logic and rigorous discipline are the core foundations of the Apex series strategies.
Official Live Signals (MT5 Flagship)
To demonstrate long-term stability, our official live account operates in an MT5 environment.
MT4 version shares the exact same core logic and algorithms: View Signal Details
Design Philosophy
Apex Origin is built on mathematical and statistical principles, designed to maintain logical integrity across various market environments.
High-Precision Backtesting (2010 - 2026)
Tested over 16 years using 99% high-precision tick data:
- In-Sample (2010-2020): Initial logic development and multi-currency correlation optimization.
- Out-of-Sample Stress Test (2020-2026): Proven resilience in recent high-volatility environments with robust structural performance.
Core Specifications
- Capital Requirement: Min. 500 USD (2,000 USD recommended for optimal risk-reward).
- Timeframe: H1 (to filter random noise and spread inducement).
- Trading Logic: Mean Reversion on momentum exhaustion zones.
- Lot Sizing: Linear scaling (0.01, 0.02, 0.03). No Martingale used.
- Risk Control: Hard cap on orders and hard stop-loss per symbol to ensure discipline.
Setup & Technical Support
Independently optimized for each symbol. Besides the default AUDCAD, dedicated MT4 .set files are available for NZDCAD, AUDNZD and EURGBP.
Global Support & Manuals
Manuals available in EN, CN, and more, covering MT4 installation and risk management.
To obtain support and MT4 parameter packs:
- Open H1 chart on MT4 and load Apex Origin.
- Ensure the "Auto Trading" button is ON (Green).
- Join our MQL5 group for updates: [Apex Community].
- PM Author via MQL5 for the latest MT4 .set files and manuals.
Risk Disclaimer: Forex carries high risk; 99% backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Run on Demo for at least 2 weeks before live use.
Tras unas semanas de purebas en una cuenta demo tengo que decir que los resultados son fantasticos. Tambien es de admirar la ayuda y las sugerencias que proporciona el desarrollador. Por el momento solo se puede decir cosas buenas de este EA. Muchas gracias