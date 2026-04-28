Apex Origin MT4

Trading is a process based on probability. Precise logic and rigorous discipline are the core foundations of the Apex series strategies.

Official Live Signals (MT5 Flagship)

To demonstrate long-term stability, our official live account operates in an MT5 environment. MT4 version shares the exact same core logic and algorithms: View Signal Details

Design Philosophy

Apex Origin is built on mathematical and statistical principles, designed to maintain logical integrity across various market environments.

High-Precision Backtesting (2010 - 2026)

Tested over 16 years using 99% high-precision tick data:

In-Sample (2010-2020) : Initial logic development and multi-currency correlation optimization.

: Initial logic development and multi-currency correlation optimization. Out-of-Sample Stress Test (2020-2026): Proven resilience in recent high-volatility environments with robust structural performance.

Core Specifications

Capital Requirement : Min. 500 USD (2,000 USD recommended for optimal risk-reward).

: Min. 500 USD (2,000 USD recommended for optimal risk-reward). Timeframe : H1 (to filter random noise and spread inducement).

: (to filter random noise and spread inducement). Trading Logic : Mean Reversion on momentum exhaustion zones.

: Mean Reversion on momentum exhaustion zones. Lot Sizing : Linear scaling (0.01, 0.02, 0.03). No Martingale used.

: Linear scaling (0.01, 0.02, 0.03). No Martingale used. Risk Control: Hard cap on orders and hard stop-loss per symbol to ensure discipline.

Setup & Technical Support

Independently optimized for each symbol. Besides the default AUDCAD, dedicated MT4 .set files are available for NZDCAD, AUDNZD and EURGBP.

Global Support & Manuals

Manuals available in EN, CN, and more, covering MT4 installation and risk management.

To obtain support and MT4 parameter packs:

Open H1 chart on MT4 and load Apex Origin. Ensure the "Auto Trading" button is ON (Green). Join our MQL5 group for updates: [Apex Community]. PM Author via MQL5 for the latest MT4 .set files and manuals.

Risk Disclaimer: Forex carries high risk; 99% backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Run on Demo for at least 2 weeks before live use.