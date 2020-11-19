Super Copier GG Free

Super Copier G&G Free (Symbol USDCHF and EURAUD only, Max three order)

Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS.

The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones.

The work of other EAs and manual trading on initial and target accounts are not affected by the copier.

Support for four methods of managing the copied orders volumes.

Support for matching symbols with slightly different names at different brokers.

Support for copying/not copying orders having specific symbols.

Ability to disable copying Stop Loss and/or Take Profit orders or disable their modification.

Support for accounts with no ability to place Stop Loss and/or Take Profit when opening a market order.

Support for manual partial closing of a copied order. This order is no longer linked to its counterpart on the original account, and all applicable changes are not copied to that order.

Ability to manually close a copied order on a target account. The EA remembers your action and does not open a copy of an original order again.

After unexpected operation end (caused by unstable Internet connection or erroneous deletion of Copy Trade Copier EA by a user or shutting down (freezing) of the MetaTrader 4 terminal), the EA restores its status preceding such an event and resumes its work.

Support for push notifications containing the properties of a newly copied order and an account status.

Master input:

Input suffix or prefix only of master. (ex. EURUSD.suf / preEURUSD)

Symbol Prefix: pre

Symbol Suffix: .suf

Slave input:

Symbol Prefix: pre

Symbol Suffix: .suf

Symbols To Trade: Ex: EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,

Symbols No Trade: Ex: BTCUSD,XAUUSD

Input Server and ID account of Master (see picture)

Copy Lots Type: Same Master/Risk % Per Trade/Fixed Lot/Percent of Lot Master

If Lot type is Risk % Per Trade, EA need SL for calculate lots. Setting time and retry number waiting for SL setup.

Lots Type If No set SL: SL no setup, EA calculate lot follow this lot type. With pending order, lots will change follow new SL.

Mode SL – TP: Follow Master/My Setting

Modify_SL_TP_Auto: Ability to disable copying Stop Loss and/or Take Profit orders or disable their modification.