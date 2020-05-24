Trend Mate MultiFrame

This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082





The main idea is to support your decision to trade according to the current trend.

It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend.





For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes.

For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe H1 trend. The quality should result better.