Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT4

Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts:

Symbol Panel

Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name.

Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades, correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candle, when trading at candle close).

The news are imported from Forex Factory, and the default filtered news are the ones recommended by VP in No Nonsense Forex. If you want to change the news, consider that any new that contains your complete custom new (case sensitive) would be displayed.

The timezone is EET/EEST (the same as Metatrader), and the news displayed are changed at 12:00 (pm). Then, before midday the news correspond to the same candle, and after midday they correspond to the next day's news.

NNFX Trade Panel

The trade panel performs the typical actions in the NNFX system: buy/sell buttons open 2 orders with the same amount of lots that best adjust to your desired risk (% of account) with a stop loss at 1.5*ATRand a take profit in one of them at 1*ATR; BreakEven button sets the stop loss of the orders to their open price (if possible), Trailing Stop button moves the stop loss following VP's rules (at 1.5*ATR, after price has travelled 2*ATR) and Close button closes all trades in the current symbol.

The Buy and Sell buttons are greyed if there is exposure by correlation with any trade you have open, but they are still operative.

This trade panel doesn't work on trades that have not been opened by itself to avoid interferences (but any manually opened trade may interfer visually in the Symbol Panel).

Current EVZ value

Last close of the Euro FX Vix (EVZ). The color of its text is different depending of its value (<5, between 5-7 or >7).

You'll need to allow Web Requests from "https:// query1. finance. yahoo. com" and "https://www. forexfactory. com/" to import the EVZ and the News.


This panel is also available for MetaTrader5.
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Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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Easy Indis
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
5 (2)
Indicators
Easy Indicators for MT5 A very simple tool to help visualize indicators more easily. Especially usefull if the reference indicator is very subtle or difficult to read. In this blog you can read about the different types of indicator supported (indicators with color buffer are not available): Zero line crosses Two Line crosses Buffer activations Zero line crosses with filter Crosses with price (MAs) Crosses inside filter
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NNFX Trade Panel
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex Method Improve your trading speed while also keeping your charts clean Features: -Position sizing: when clicking Buy/Sell, this tool opens 2 trades with the amount of lots that best approximate your risk (percentage of balance that is used in each trade). Forget about calculating pip values! -SL and TP: each trade is opened with a Stop Loss at 1.5*ATR, and one of the two halves with a Take Profit at 1*ATR. The ATR value used would be the one of the current
FREE
ATR to Baseline MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Indicators
This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR . Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier. This version has more complexity than its MT5 counterpart to avoid some of the MT4 limitations: you need to introduce your baseline's name , parameters (in a string separated with commas), and buffer . Make sure that your baseline has all necessary values in one only buffer (or you
FREE
ATR to Baseline
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilities
This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR . Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier. It can also be applied to prices (close, open, high, low, median...) or other subwindow indicators. Actually you can get the same information about distances to baseline when applying it to close prices You can also get this indicator for MT4 (a bit more complex to use, but it can
FREE
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilities
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
Universal Alerts MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
5 (2)
Indicators
Do you have a really good indicator... but you wish it had alerts? Do you find exhausting looking closely at an indicator to see if it has given you a signal? ... Then, this indicator may be for you! Universal Alerts analyzes one of your chart indicators and provides alerts when they give a signal, according to your own parameters. After configuring this indicator, an icon will be displayed each time there was a buy/sell signal, and any signals that come next will create alerts, send mails or s
Synthetic Symbols
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
5 (1)
Indicators
Perform any operation between your terminal symbols (or your custom ones) to create custom synthetic symbols : log scales, relative performances (stock vs SP500, gold vs silver...), currency indexes... the possibilities are endless! You can execute any mathematical operation between symbols and constants candle by candle. There are functions included for getting the minimum [min(a,b)] or maximum [max(a,b)] between 2 values, and the square root [sqrt(x)], absolute value [abs(x)], logarithm [logn(
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