TP1 TP2 TP3 panel free is a simple tool designed for manual trading.

It helps you to follow free or paid forex signals with multiple take profit (TP1 TP2 TP3).

Fill the fields (volume, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3) in pips or price, press the ‘Sell’ or ‘Buy’ buttons and the program opens 1 to 3 identical orders. It also adds TP1 and TP2 lines on chart.

The program alerts you when TP1 and TP2 are reached or if stop lost and TP3 are almost reached so you can close your orders and move stop losses according to your strategy.





The full version automatically closes orders and moves stop loss of the remaining ones.



Please download and read the installation manual carefully : Installation & Setup manual

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A bug ? A problem ? Please message me before posting negative comment or review ;)

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Using this tool is made at your own risk. TP1 TP2 TP3 can not be considered responsible for any losses turned out or adduced consecutive with the use of this software. Please try in demo mode first !



