TP1 TP2 TP3 panel free

4.33

TP1 TP2 TP3 panel free is a simple tool designed for manual trading.

It helps you to follow free or paid forex signals with multiple take profit (TP1 TP2 TP3).

Fill the fields (volume, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3) in pips or price, press the ‘Sell’ or ‘Buy’ buttons and the program opens 1 to 3 identical orders. It also adds TP1 and TP2 lines on chart.

The program alerts you when TP1 and TP2 are reached or if stop lost and TP3 are almost reached so you can close your orders and move stop losses according to your strategy.


The full version automatically closes orders and moves stop loss of the remaining ones.


Please download and read the installation manual carefully : Installation & Setup manual

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A bug ? A problem ? Please message me before posting negative comment or review ;)

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Using this tool is made at your own risk. TP1 TP2 TP3 can not be considered responsible for any losses turned out or adduced consecutive with the use of this software. Please try in demo mode first !


Reviews 8
Libertex1617
19
Libertex1617 2024.03.30 16:03 
 

Ja der TP1, TP2, TP3 ist einfach zu bedienen, funktioniert sehr gut - gibt es den auch noch mit TP4 und TP5 - oder mit Pending Order ?

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:18 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Dennisnmgn
24
Dennisnmgn 2024.01.12 17:09 
 

I have this, it works good, but not perfect. The Buy will be done correctley with the right three times the right amount with the right SL. But The TP are all the same always the TP3

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
More from author
TP1 TP2 TP3 panel
Denis Paul Richard Remanjon
3.5 (2)
Utilities
TP1 TP2 TP3 panel is a simple tool designed for manual trading. It helps you to follow free or paid forex signals with multiple take profit (TP1 TP2 TP3). Fill the fields (volume, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3) in pips or price, press the ‘Sell’ or ‘Buy’ buttons and the program opens 3 identical orders. It also adds TP1 and TP2 lines on chart. When TP1 is reached, the program automatically closes order #1 and moves SL for order #2 and order #3 according to your settings. When TP2 is reached, the program aut
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Manfred Braak
438
Manfred Braak 2024.07.05 12:00 
 

It doesn't work properly for me. It doesn't set the TPs to the correct values. Too bad, because the concept is very good.

Libertex1617
19
Libertex1617 2024.03.30 16:03 
 

Ja der TP1, TP2, TP3 ist einfach zu bedienen, funktioniert sehr gut - gibt es den auch noch mit TP4 und TP5 - oder mit Pending Order ?

Dennisnmgn
24
Dennisnmgn 2024.01.12 17:09 
 

I have this, it works good, but not perfect. The Buy will be done correctley with the right three times the right amount with the right SL. But The TP are all the same always the TP3

Siavash Raad
16
Siavash Raad 2022.12.01 05:19 
 

Thanks, I couldn't set the trade Entry price, is this option not available?

HeMan
26
HeMan 2022.07.15 11:09 
 

its not working, as soon as i put on chart, message is coming, to click on live trading option and press auto trade, incase if revised version can be provided, it will be of great help

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:18 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Nxtrader1
24
Nxtrader1 2021.06.07 19:24 
 

Excellent for profit taking. Good job!!!

Khai Cao
573
Khai Cao 2020.07.15 00:33 
 

Love this indi. So useful in trading. Kindly allow user to change TP line-color. Thank you

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