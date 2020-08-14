The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement.





The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future.





The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement.





The EA does not use dangerous trading methods.





Every trade is protected by a stop loss.





Expert Advisor parameters contain predefined settings for each recommended trading instrument. It is recommended to use every setting on every recommended currency pair.





It is possible to use the Universal setting. However, this is not the optimal choice.





Recommended trading instruments (TF 5 minutes): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, USDJPY, EURGBP.





Procedure for installing an advisor:

Open 6 charts of recommended trading instruments;

Transfer each chart to a 5 minute time frame;

Install the Raprure EA on each chart. In the settings (field Select a trading pair, select the appropriate pair);

Allow the EA to trade on each chart;

Allow Expert Advisors to trade in the terminal (the AutoTrading button must be green).

It is recommended to use VPS for stable operation.

Settings: