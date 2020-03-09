NeverScalping

  • Experts
  • Yeun Jung Hwan
    Yeun Jung Hwan

    Yeun Jung Hwan

    • Finance banking at  Finance
    • Korea
    • 671
    Good morning.
    Freelancer is Korea's Neversys operator.
    We have combined 10 or more complex EAs in harmony.
    The advantage of EA is not Martin Gale's EA by placing reservation gains and booking losses.
    It is operated as one-shot fork very stable.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck.


EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks.


  • The recommendations are as follows

  1. optimized for the EUR / USD's D1 chart. There are no other components. 
  2. Choosing smoke and slip selects poisoning.  Ex) ECN, ICMaket, Pepperstone
  3. Margin of $ 100
  4. Strategic testing is 2010-2018.

  • Parameters

  • If you have a live ECN account
    Commissions are automatically calculated.

  • The ECN optimization parameters are the same as the screenshot.






Video NeverScalping
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Neversys EA
Yeun Jung Hwan
Experts
Neversys is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. Neversys uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. Also tested on MT4 Strategy Tester. Can be found here The recommendations are as follows optimized for the EUR / US
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