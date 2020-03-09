NeverScalping
- Experts
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Yeun Jung HwanGood morning.
Freelancer is Korea's Neversys operator.
We have combined 10 or more complex EAs in harmony.
The advantage of EA is not Martin Gale's EA by placing reservation gains and booking losses.
It is operated as one-shot fork very stable.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck.
EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks.
- The recommendations are as follows
- optimized for the EUR / USD's D1 chart. There are no other components.
- Choosing smoke and slip selects poisoning. Ex) ECN, ICMaket, Pepperstone
- Margin of $ 100
- Strategic testing is 2010-2018.
Parameters
- If you have a live ECN account
Commissions are automatically calculated.
- The ECN optimization parameters are the same as the screenshot.