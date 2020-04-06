QuatronPro





This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades several strategies: swings, gaps and SR levels. It uses an advanced algorithm for analyzing price data and looks for the best parameters. Trading signals are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods.

It is built on the foundations of the successful EA Triton.

This is not a scalping robot.

It is not sensitive to spread and slip.

It will be traded at all brokers with quotation accurate to points.

Default settings can be used for EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY on the M30.

Settings

TimeFrame - Time Frame for trading

- Time Frame for trading Start trading, hour - you can set trading time

- you can set trading time Start trading, minute - you can set trading time

- you can set trading time End trading, hour - you can set trading time

- you can set trading time End trading, minute - you can set trading time

- you can set trading time Max.spread size - maximum allowed spread size

- maximum allowed spread size Max.total of trades - maximum number of open trades

:::::::::: Money management:::::::::::

Lot - primary Lot size

- primary Lot size AutoLot - automatic Lot calculation based on account size

- automatic Lot calculation based on account size Lot multiplier - multiplication Lot of next trade

- multiplication Lot of next trade MaxLot - maximum lot size

- maximum lot size TP1 Lot percent - closes part of a trade in profit, set % of Lot

- closes part of a trade in profit, set % of Lot TP1 - closes part of a trade in this profit of points

- closes part of a trade in this profit of points TP - Target profit in points

- Target profit in points SL - Stop Loss in points - each trade separately

- Stop Loss in points - each trade separately TP all trades - when more than one trade is opened, all closes in this profit in points



- when more than one trade is opened, all closes in this profit in points SL on BE - in this profit (in points) moves SL to the opening price of the trade

- in this profit (in points) moves SL to the opening price of the trade BE + - "SL on BE" function moves SL to this profit in points

TrailingSL start profit - in this profit in points begin to move the SL

- in this profit in points begin to move the SL TrailingSL distance - moves SL at this distance from the current price

- moves SL at this distance from the current price TrailingSL step - moves SL after these steps, in points

- moves SL after these steps, in points TrailingTP start loss - in this loss in points begin to move the TP

- in this loss in points begin to move the TP TrailingTP distance - moves TP at this distance from the current price

- moves TP at this distance from the current price TrailingTP step - moves TP after these steps, in points

AllClose by DD% - Set the maximum allowed drawdown for this EA (loss in% of balance). Then all trades of this EA will be closed.

- Set the maximum allowed drawdown for this EA (loss in% of balance). Then all trades of this EA will be closed. DD alert % - Displays a warning when this drawdown.



- Displays a warning when this drawdown. SafeClosing - if the trade is in a loss for a long time, it will be closed when the profit is 0 + commission + swap. (recommended)

comment - a comment to trade

- a comment to trade Magic - the identification number of trades



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Example for AutoLot function: