QuatronPro


This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades several strategies: swings, gaps and SR levels. It uses an advanced algorithm for analyzing price data and looks for the best parameters. Trading signals are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods.

  • It is built on the foundations of the successful EA Triton.

This is not a scalping robot.

It is not sensitive to spread and slip.

It will be traded at all brokers with quotation accurate to points.

Default settings can be used for EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY on the M30.

Settings
  • TimeFrame - Time Frame for trading
  • Start trading, hour - you can set trading time
  • Start trading, minute - you can set trading time
  • End trading, hour - you can set trading time
  • End trading, minute - you can set trading time
  • Max.spread size - maximum allowed spread size
  • Max.total of trades - maximum number of open trades

:::::::::: Money management:::::::::::

  • Lot - primary Lot size
  • AutoLot - automatic Lot calculation based on account size
  • Lot multiplier - multiplication Lot of next trade
  • MaxLot - maximum lot size
  • TP1 Lot  percent - closes part of a trade in profit, set % of Lot
  • TP1 - closes part of a trade in this profit of points
  • TP - Target profit in points
  • SL - Stop Loss in points - each trade separately
  • TP all trades - when more than one trade is opened, all closes in this profit in points
  • SL on BE - in this profit (in points) moves SL to the opening price of the trade
  • BE + - "SL on BE" function moves SL to this profit in points
---------------------------------------
  • TrailingSL start profit - in this profit in points begin to move the SL
  • TrailingSL distance - moves SL at this distance from the current price
  • TrailingSL step - moves SL after these steps, in points
  • TrailingTP start loss - in this loss in points begin to move the TP
  • TrailingTP distance - moves TP at this distance from the current price
  • TrailingTP step - moves TP after these steps, in points
--------------------------------------
  • AllClose by DD% - Set the maximum allowed drawdown for this EA (loss in% of balance). Then all trades of this EA will be closed.
  • DD alert % - Displays a warning when this drawdown.
  • SafeClosing - if the trade is in a loss for a long time, it will be closed when the profit is 0 + commission + swap. (recommended)
--------------------------------------
  • comment - a comment to trade
  • Magic - the identification number of trades

    Example for AutoLot function:


    Settings
    • Lot = 0.02
    • AutoLot = 500
    • Your account balance is 1000
      The trade size will be 0.04 Lot
    • Your account balance is 1500
      The trade size will be 0.06 Lot
    • Your account balance is 2000
      The trade size will be 0.08 Lot

