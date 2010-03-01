Peregrine Scalper EA

Sophisticated cutting edge algorithms are the heart of this professional fully automated trading system.

Unique ability to identify key supply and demand areas using our in-house sophisticated "Time Strength" algorithm that calculates how strong supply and demand areas are as they move into the past. The areas with the highest likelihood for profitable scalping are identified and traded. Coded by professionals with over 12 years trading and system development for professional traders and hedge funds.

Developed to operate on the H1 time-frame on multiple pairs simultaneously. USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD set-files are available HERE.


To run back-test: Select USDJPY, EURUSD, or GBPUSD H1 (every tick mode) and run with appropriate set file. Use "Broker Time" set files unless using TDS with GMT offset of 0. 


To increase your the potential of profitability dramatically, accounts with the tightest spread and fastest connection are recommended. (ECN,VPS).


User Variables

  • Use Money Management - If true automatic lot sizing is used.

  • MM Risk Setting - Risk Setting to be used if money management is used.

  • Lot Size - Fixed Lot size if money management is not used.

  • Period for S/R Algo - Time Frame for entry algorithm.

  • Channel Period - Length of initial price channel.

  • Bars After Signal Bar - Number of bars after high/low in analyzed channel.

  • Look Back Period - How far into the past to scan for scalping channels.

  • Time Strength - Increase/Decrease weight applied to past channels.

  • Max Pending Orders - As Stated.

  • Min Trade Spacing - Minimum pips between entry orders/past positions.

  • Buy Order Offset - Amount above channel high to place pending entry orders.

  • Sell Order Offset - Amount below channel low to place pending entry orders.

  • Min Dist New Orders - Minimum distance from current bid/ask for new entry orders.

  • Target Profit - Target Profit Pips.

  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss Pips.

  • Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop  Pips.

  • Trail Step - Trail Step Pips.

  • Break Even Activation Pips - Price must be this far into profit for breakeven activation.

  • Pips to Lock In - Pips to lock in with breakeven activation.

  • Time Choice - Choose between GMT, Broker (trade server), or Local (PC/VPS) time.

  • Use Trading Hours - Set true to use trading hours.

  • Close Trades Outside Hours - Close open positions outside of trading hours.

  • Hour to Start Trading - Hour to start trading (Use broker time).

  • Hour To Stop Trading - Hour to stop trading (Use broker time).

  • Friday Exit Hour - Hour to stop trading on Friday and delete pending entry orders.

  • Close Trades On Friday - Close open positions after Friday close.

  • Use Rollover Protection - Set true to activate rollover protection. Actiona will be taken 5 minutes before broker rollover time and last until 5 minutes after rollover time to protect account.  EA will delete order in danger of being filled with huge spread during rollover and also widen stop loss of any open positions to avoid rollover stop hunting.

  • Rollover Hour - Hour of rollover. If using GMT hours and your broker is GMT + 2 this will be 22. If using Broker hours it will be 0. 

  • Rollover Order Distance - If entry orders are within this distance. Rollover protection will delete them rather than risk having them filled with a huge spread.

  • Rollover Widen SL Pips - Amount to widen stop loss of open positions during rollover. Normal size SL will be replaced immediately following rollover time.

  • Sunday - Friday - Trade or skip - T/F (True or False).

  • Trade NFP Friday - T/F.

  • Trade Thursday Before NFP - T/F.

  • Trade Christmas Break - T/F.

  • Day To Begin Break - 15 (15th of December as example).

  • Trade New Year Holiday - T/F.

  • Day To Return After Break - 3 (3rd of January as example).

  • Transparent Display - Set true to see through on chart display.

  • Trade Comment - Comment to be sent with trades.

  • Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed for entry orders and before orders are deleted for safety.

  • Max 1 Min Spike Size - Set Pips for Max Spike Size Allowed on 1 Min Time-Frame. If spike exceeds this size entry orders will be deleted for safety.

  • Time Out - Amount of time for timeout after big spike or big spread.

  • FIFO Friendly - Enable for FIFO Brokers.

  • Magic Number - Use a unique number for each strategy on any addition instance of Apex running on the same account and currency pair.




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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
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Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
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Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
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ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
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