Peregrine Scalper EA

Sophisticated cutting edge algorithms are the heart of this professional fully automated trading system.

Unique ability to identify key supply and demand areas using our in-house sophisticated "Time Strength" algorithm that calculates how strong supply and demand areas are as they move into the past. The areas with the highest likelihood for profitable scalping are identified and traded. Coded by professionals with over 12 years trading and system development for professional traders and hedge funds.

Developed to operate on the H1 time-frame on multiple pairs simultaneously. USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD set-files are available HERE.





To run back-test: Select USDJPY, EURUSD, or GBPUSD H1 (every tick mode) and run with appropriate set file. Use "Broker Time" set files unless using TDS with GMT offset of 0.





To increase your the potential of profitability dramatically, accounts with the tightest spread and fastest connection are recommended. (ECN,VPS).





User Variables

Use Money Management - If true automatic lot sizing is used.

MM Risk Setting - Risk Setting to be used if money management is used.

Lot Size - Fixed Lot size if money management is not used.

Period for S/R Algo - Time Frame for entry algorithm.

Channel Period - Length of initial price channel.

Bars After Signal Bar - Number of bars after high/low in analyzed channel.

Look Back Period - How far into the past to scan for scalping channels.

Time Strength - Increase/Decrease weight applied to past channels.

Max Pending Orders - As Stated.

Min Trade Spacing - Minimum pips between entry orders/past positions.

Buy Order Offset - Amount above channel high to place pending entry orders.

Sell Order Offset - Amount below channel low to place pending entry orders.

Min Dist New Orders - Minimum distance from current bid/ask for new entry orders.

Target Profit - Target Profit Pips.

Stop Loss - Stop Loss Pips.

Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop Pips.

Trail Step - Trail Step Pips.

Break Even Activation Pips - Price must be this far into profit for breakeven activation.

Pips to Lock In - Pips to lock in with breakeven activation.

Time Choice - Choose between GMT, Broker (trade server), or Local (PC/VPS) time.

Use Trading Hours - Set true to use trading hours.

Close Trades Outside Hours - Close open positions outside of trading hours.

Hour to Start Trading - Hour to start trading (Use broker time).

Hour To Stop Trading - Hour to stop trading (Use broker time).

Friday Exit Hour - Hour to stop trading on Friday and delete pending entry orders.

Close Trades On Friday - Close open positions after Friday close.

Use Rollover Protection - Set true to activate rollover protection. Actiona will be taken 5 minutes before broker rollover time and last until 5 minutes after rollover time to protect account. EA will delete order in danger of being filled with huge spread during rollover and also widen stop loss of any open positions to avoid rollover stop hunting.

Rollover Hour - Hour of rollover. If using GMT hours and your broker is GMT + 2 this will be 22. If using Broker hours it will be 0.

Rollover Order Distance - If entry orders are within this distance. Rollover protection will delete them rather than risk having them filled with a huge spread.

Rollover Widen SL Pips - Amount to widen stop loss of open positions during rollover. Normal size SL will be replaced immediately following rollover time.

Sunday - Friday - Trade or skip - T/F (True or False).

Trade NFP Friday - T/F.

Trade Thursday Before NFP - T/F.

Trade Christmas Break - T/F.

Day To Begin Break - 15 (15th of December as example).

Trade New Year Holiday - T/F.

Day To Return After Break - 3 (3rd of January as example).

Transparent Display - Set true to see through on chart display.

Trade Comment - Comment to be sent with trades.

Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed for entry orders and before orders are deleted for safety.

Max 1 Min Spike Size - Set Pips for Max Spike Size Allowed on 1 Min Time-Frame. If spike exceeds this size entry orders will be deleted for safety.



Time Out - Amount of time for timeout after big spike or big spread.

FIFO Friendly - Enable for FIFO Brokers.

Magic Number - Use a unique number for each strategy on any addition instance of Apex running on the same account and currency pair.











