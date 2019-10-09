Robot 100M

Robot 100M

Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental.

* Features
- Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators
- Smart Money Management system
- Combines indicators with Price Action
- Auto Take Profit
- Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds

* See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...
  https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/DetailedStatement.htm

* For more details please download manual below...
* Download manual: https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/Manual_Robot_100M.pdf

* Contact Support please add line ID: jack-2013

   Email: Robot100M@gmail.com  Mobile: +66981639070 (Mr.Jakrarin)

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Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
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