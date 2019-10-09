Robot 100M

Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental.

* Features

- Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators

- Smart Money Management system

- Combines indicators with Price Action

- Auto Take Profit

- Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds

* See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...

https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/DetailedStatement.htm

* For more details please download manual below...

* Download manual: https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/Manual_Robot_100M.pdf

* Contact Support please add line ID: jack-2013

Email: Robot100M@gmail.com Mobile: +66981639070 (Mr.Jakrarin)