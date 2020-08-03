Ichimoku Trade
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor identifies the most probable direction of the price based on the divergence of volumes and consolidation of prices in the overbought/oversold areas.
Filtering for opening trades is carried out by using a unique formula for calculating the price level - "magnet" (based on the Ichimoku indicator), where the price is highly probable to come within a few bars in the future.
The EA contains a minimum of settings, which facilitates its usage.
Recommended symbols:
- EURUSD 15m;
- GBPUSD 15m;
- USDJPY 15m.
Settings
- MaxRisk - risk percentage for automatic lot calculation;
- MaxLot - limit of the maximum lot;
- TenkanSen - averaging period for Tenkan Sen of the Ichimoku indicator;
- KijunSen - averaging period for Kijun Sen of the Ichimoku indicator;
- SenkouSpanB - averaging period for Senkou Span B of the Ichimoku indicator;
- Comment_to_orders - comment to opened orders;
- Magic - magic number to distinguish EA's own orders;