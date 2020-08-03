Ichimoku Trade

The Expert Advisor identifies the most probable direction of the price based on the divergence of volumes and consolidation of prices in the overbought/oversold areas.

Filtering for opening trades is carried out by using a unique formula for calculating the price level - "magnet" (based on the Ichimoku indicator), where the price is highly probable to come within a few bars in the future.

The EA contains a minimum of settings, which facilitates its usage.

Recommended symbols:

EURUSD 15m ;

; GBPUSD 15m ;

; USDJPY 15m.

Settings

MaxRisk - risk percentage for automatic lot calculation;

- risk percentage for automatic lot calculation; MaxLot - limit of the maximum lot;

- limit of the maximum lot; TenkanSen - averaging period for Tenkan Sen of the Ichimoku indicator;

- averaging period for Tenkan Sen of the Ichimoku indicator; KijunSen - averaging period for Kijun Sen of the Ichimoku indicator;

- averaging period for Kijun Sen of the Ichimoku indicator; SenkouSpanB - averaging period for Senkou Span B of the Ichimoku indicator;

- averaging period for Senkou Span B of the Ichimoku indicator; Comment_to_orders - comment to opened orders;

- comment to opened orders; Magic - magic number to distinguish EA's own orders;



