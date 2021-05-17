Reactor EA MT4

Reactor MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Intraday Trading. it is based on many indicators.

The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15 currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, and additional slippage.

The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and trend following, based on EA analysis

The Ea does not open any order on Monday and Friday. If you want you can open also.

After you understand ea inputs,you can find best sets for your. 


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe is M15- M30-H1-H4.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY.
  • Start Backtest from 2013
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:200 or more
  • The recommended deposit is minumum 1000 usd, is better working in more capital.








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22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
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