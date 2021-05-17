Reactor EA MT4

The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15 currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, and additional slippage.

The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and trend following, based on EA analysis

The Ea does not open any order on Monday and Friday. If you want you can open also.

After you understand ea inputs,you can find best sets for your.



Recommendations The Recommended Timeframe is M15- M30-H1-H4 .

is . The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY .

. Start Backtest from 2013

A low latency vps is always recommended.

is always recommended. The recommended Leverage is 1:200 or more

The recommended deposit is minumum 1000 usd, is better working in more capital.



