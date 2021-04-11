Sonata MT4
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 April 2021
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change.
Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time.
The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allows you to use it right out of the box without additional manipulations.
Each open trade has a stop loss and a take profit.
Recommended trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURGBP.
The advisor does not need additional settings files to work.
The Expert Advisor is completely ready for offline work with default settings on the recommended trading instruments.
We recommend using a remote server (VPS) for stable operation.
The Expert Advisor contains a minimum number of customizable parameters, which allows traders of any skill level to work with this Expert Advisor.
Settings:
- Comments - Comments to deals;
- This LOT: - This lot -
- For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each THIS amount of funds (if 0, it will be This LOT);
- MaxLot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Start trailing (if 0 - does not work) - Start trailing stop (if 0 - does not work);
- Trailing Stop - Trading stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Trade in a certain time period;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour of commencement of trade;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Show info text? - Displaying the information panel;
- Text size - Text size;
- Text color - Text color;
- X-distance - X-coordinate of the panel;
- Y-distance - Y-coordinate of the panel;
- Slippage - Slippage;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - A magic number to distinguish your trades.