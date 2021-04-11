Sonata MT4

The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change.





Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time.









The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allows you to use it right out of the box without additional manipulations.





Each open trade has a stop loss and a take profit.

Recommended trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURGBP.

The advisor does not need additional settings files to work.





The Expert Advisor is completely ready for offline work with default settings on the recommended trading instruments.





We recommend using a remote server (VPS) for stable operation.





The Expert Advisor contains a minimum number of customizable parameters, which allows traders of any skill level to work with this Expert Advisor.





Settings: