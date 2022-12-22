Scalper Gold Reborn

Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too.

The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average .


Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669

Recommendations

  • Timeframe : M1
  • Pairs : GOLD/Currencies
  • Settings: Default
  • Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents
  • Leverage: 1:1000 or higher

Contact me in private for more setfiles.

Setup

  • Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency.
  • Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are different if use more than 1 pairs
  • Set desirable lot size, multiplier
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