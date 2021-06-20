The Sunset EA is a fully automatic strategy for scalping near the end of each trading day. The strategy is based on the standard envelopes indicator.

The strategy is able to maintain a high win rate while keeping a low draw down. There are no complications to the strategy. One trade at a time. It simply opens and closes the trade, no pending order, no trailing stop and the profit and stop levels are dynamically mapped based on the current market conditions.

The expert advisor will place the stop such that any loss will not exceed the Max Loss setting and will limit the total open positions to the Max Symbols setting as well as choose the best open charts based on ATR / average spread.