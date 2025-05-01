EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1

  • Experts
  • Sergey Demin
    Sergey Demin

    Sergey Demin

    4.6 (22)
    I have been studying Forex since 2006.

    I studied on my own, studied with teachers from the CIS countries.

    But communication with American and European traders had the maximum impact.
    Regular study of the latest developments in trading on English-language sites.
    23 products 1 topic 1 comment
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 1 May 2025
  • Activations: 15
Currency EURUSD. Timeframe H1

The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade. Classic trend advisor.

 The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators. Also, some strategies use Price Action. Every trade is protected by a stop loss

No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal.

Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended.

Question:

- Why is testing so slow?

Answer:

- Be patient, 15 very difficult strategies are being practiced. Each has its own stop loss, take profit, trail. Sometimes breakeven is used.
Pending orders are calculated using mathematical formulas.
To speed up testing, you can test short periods of time (for example, 1 year), rather than long periods.

Question:
- Will the EA Bravissimo gives profit on a daily basis?
Answer:

- The EA does not give daily profit. There are two reasons: according to statistics, the EA opens one deal every other day. The probability of profit is approximately 50%. The EA statistically guarantees profit once every four days. But even this fact does not guarantee the overall profit in the future!


All strategies were created for the period from 2003 to 2018. Further testing was carried out using the Forward test to exclude the possibility of fitting the results.
All brokers are 5 digits and 4 digits.
Before launching this Expert Advisor on your real account, test it on historical data, then run it for a few days on a demo account with the same balance as on your real account. You have to make sure everything is going well.

Advisor settings:
 Money Management - Risk Fixed% Of Balance
 mmRiskPercent = 0.5;
It is recommended to use no more than 0.5% per trade. Even so, trading will be considered very aggressive.
 mmDecimals = 2; Put the number "2" if you work in lots of 0.01 ... 0.09
 mmLotsIfNoMM = 0.01;

 mmMaxLots = 100

Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.

All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!
Attention:
 Be sure to use only free funds in Forex.
 Remember: if there was profit in the past, this does not mean that there will be profit in the future!


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EA Budak Ubat
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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