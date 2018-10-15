Besser
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The EA's algorithm determines the current state of the market - a bullish trend, bearish, or sideways movement and opens positions in the direction of the intended price movement.
In addition, at the time of making a trading decision, the adviser analyzes 4 and 5 candlestick formations for a certain period of time. If more than 2 formations coincide with a positive result, the adviser makes an entry into the market.
The SAR indicator is used as a filter.
The best results are achieved on trading instruments:
GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP - 15M.
Settings:
- Comment to order - comment to open positions;
- MaxRisk - risk level for money management;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Trailing Stop - the installation level of the trailing stop;
- Trailing Step - Step of the trailing stop;
- SAR-step - SAR indicator step;
- SAR-maximum step - Maximum SAR indicator step;
- Max Spread - Maximum Spread Limit;
- Max Trades - The maximum number of simultaneously open orders;
- Magic number - Magic number;
- Slippage - Maximum slippage level.