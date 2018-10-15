The EA's algorithm determines the current state of the market - a bullish trend, bearish, or sideways movement and opens positions in the direction of the intended price movement.





In addition, at the time of making a trading decision, the adviser analyzes 4 and 5 candlestick formations for a certain period of time. If more than 2 formations coincide with a positive result, the adviser makes an entry into the market.





The SAR indicator is used as a filter. The best results are achieved on trading instruments: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP - 15M. Settings:

Comment to order - comment to open positions;

- comment to open positions; MaxRisk - risk level for money management;

- risk level for money management; if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;

- If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this; Take Profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Stop Loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Trailing Stop - the installation level of the trailing stop;

- the installation level of the trailing stop; Trailing Step - Step of the trailing stop;

- Step of the trailing stop; SAR-step - SAR indicator step;

- SAR indicator step; SAR-maximum step - Maximum SAR indicator step;

- Maximum SAR indicator step; Max Spread - Maximum Spread Limit;

- Maximum Spread Limit; Max Trades - The maximum number of simultaneously open orders;

- The maximum number of simultaneously open orders; Magic number - Magic number;

- Magic number; Slippage - Maximum slippage level.



