Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit.

I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe. It can basically run on any pair though. It is intended to not be sensitive to news events or political uncertainties. So you can let it run all the time. However, I highly recommend a reliable VPS.

Your broker should offer a Leverage of 1:500 and must allow hedging.

I have performed real tickdata backtests for you. This EA is very complex and it takes long to backtest. If you want to backtest, as usual, I recommend to use only real tickdata. There will be drawdown periods and I recommend to use the default settings. However during a drawdown period, it is always good to have extra money to fund your account, since at least in theory, this Expert will always win eventually.

Recommended deposit: 2000 USD

Pair: GBPUSD

Timeframe: M15

Default settings are recommended.

Set the GMT offset to the GMT offset of your broker for live trading.