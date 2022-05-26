Hedge Hogg

Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit.

I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basically run on any pair though. It is intended to not be sensitive to news events or political uncertainties. So you can let it run all the time. However, I highly recommend a reliable VPS.

 

Your broker should offer a Leverage of 1:500 and must allow hedging.

 

I have performed real tickdata backtests for you. This EA is very complex and it takes long to backtest. If you want to backtest, as usual, I recommend to use only real tickdata. There will be drawdown periods and I recommend to use the default settings. However during a drawdown period, it is always good to have extra money to fund your account, since at least in theory, this Expert will always win eventually.

 

Recommended deposit: 2000 USD

Pair: GBPUSD

Timeframe: M15

Default settings are recommended.

Set the GMT offset to the GMT offset of your broker for live trading.

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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4 (4)
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AUDCAD M15, EURUSD M15 and GBPUSD M15. This professional trading robot trades using the best proven strategies. In addition to excellent entries it uses a dynamic grid system that adapts to volatility and manages positions. It was developed and tested  using  in-sample statistical data of several Forex brokers for verification. The data sample was big enough to include all kinds of market sentiments. The strategy was then tested on out-of-sample data to verify the in-sample performance. The EA
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Experts
Recommended Pairs: EURUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,USDCHF,GBPUSD, EURCAD,EURAUD,USDCAD,AUDCAD,(AUDUSD,  GBPAUD,GBPCAD) Timeframe: M15 It is strongly recommended to use a good ECN broker with low spreads and commissions only. Make sure to run the expert on a VPS all the time. Description  Advanced algorithm with filters for entering and exiting the market. Usually in and out of the market in a short time. Positions are not held long. Use recommended pairs only.  The EA must be attached to the M15 char
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