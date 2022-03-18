Trade Closer Buttons
- Utilities
-
Tawanda TinarwoTrader turned programmer. I really desire to be of help to the community:
https://wa.me/message/Y3NDOXMNVVB6F1
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA is there to take your trade closing stress away. Quickly close as many trades as you have opened at the click of a button, INCLUDING PENDING ORDERS. This works on the MT5 platform whether it be currencies, Indices, stocks or Deriv synthetic indices.
I have saved it under utilities as it is a utility, however, to install this, you have to save the file in you "EA" folder. That is; Go to "File", then "Open Data Folder", "MQL5" and then "Experts". Paste this file there. Restart MT5 and you're good to go. Just drag the EA onto the screen of the currency/Index you want to use and that's it.