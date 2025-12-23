Signal Indicator to Expert MT5

Do you have an indicator that gives signals and you want to convert it to Expert?

With this expert you can convert it without having to reprogram or adapt your indicator, you just have to follow the steps to configure it properly:

1) The indicator must be in the indicators folder.

2) You must carefully select the BUY and SELL buffers provided by the indicator.

3) Select if you want to take all the operations or only those of the BUY or SELL type.

4) Select how you want the operations to be closed, whether by SL and TP or by expiration time, depending on your operation.

5) Depending on the selection, fill in the time field or the SL and TP field.

6) Only if you need it, fill in the Volume, Comments, Magic and Deviation fields.

7) Only if you want to manage the inputs given by the indicator you can set a maximum profit and a maximum loss, enabling and filling in the EARNING MANAGER fields

8) Activate or deactivate the Trailing Stop, it will be activated only if the price is beyond the entry price and at the distance you configured.

Do not forget to visit my other indicators that may be very useful to you.
