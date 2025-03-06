SL TP Manager Utility MT5

SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool
Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management
SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks.

Key Features:

  • Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle
  • Independent Control: Modify SL without affecting TP and vice versa
  • Batch Operations: Apply the same SL/TP to all positions of a symbol
  • One-Click Trailing Stop: Activate/deactivate trailing stops instantly
  • Quick Reset: Remove all SL/TP for a symbol with one click
  • Performance Tracking: Monitor execution times for all operations
  • Smart Validation: Ensures SL/TP comply with broker minimum distance rules

Technical Details:
The utility uses advanced algorithms to:

  • Calculate precise SL/TP levels based on position type (buy/sell)
  • Apply proper pip value scaling for different digit brokers
  • Implement intelligent trailing logic that only modifies stops when beneficial
  • Maintain separate SL and TP handling to prevent unwanted modifications
  • Track and display performance metrics in real-time
  • Visually indicate trailing stop status with color coding

How It Works:
Enter your desired SL/TP values in the input fields
Select whether to use pips or absolute price
Choose to set SL, TP, or both using dedicated buttons
Enable trailing stop by specifying distance and clicking the toggle
Get instant feedback on all operations in the status panel
The utility automatically adjusts for different instruments and broker requirements, making it ideal for any trading style or market.

Professional Applications:

  • Day traders: Quickly adapt SL/TP levels as market conditions change
  • Swing traders: Set precise risk parameters across multiple positions
  • Scalpers: Utilize trailing stops to maximize winning trades
  • Portfolio managers: Efficiently manage risk across multiple currency pairs

Installation & Compatibility:
Simply add to your MT5 chart - works with any timeframe and currency pair. Customizable appearance to match your platform theme.

Why Choose This Utility:
This is not just another trading tool - it's a complete risk management solution developed by active traders for active traders. The clean interface eliminates the need for manually calculating and inputting values, saving you time and reducing errors.

At just $30, this utility pays for itself by preventing a single trading mistake or capturing additional profits with its trailing stop feature.

Support:
Need assistance? Contact me directly via message for prompt support. I'm committed to ensuring this tool enhances your trading experience.

Take control of your risk management today and experience the difference a professional utility can make in your trading!


