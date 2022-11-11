Position Manager TP SL

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The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate)

1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade).

2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish)

3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio)

4. Buy Button ( to Visualize you BUY Order, NOT Executed yet! )

5. Sell Button ( to Visualize you SELL Order, NOT Executed yet! )

6. Buy Stop Button ( to Visualize you BUY STOP Order, NOT Executed yet! )

7. Sell Stop Button ( to Visualize you SELL STOP Order, NOT Executed yet! )

8. Execute Button (to Execute Your Current Visualize Order; BUY, SELL, BUY STOP, SELL STOP. !! Button MUST be Clicked First !!)

9. Set to BEP Button (Move Your Current Stop Loss to Open Position Price or Break Even Point, No More Risk in Your Trade)

10. Close All Position Button (Close All your Open Trades)

11. Close Half Button (Close Half of Your Open Trade Volume)

12. Clear Chart Button (to Clear your Trading Window or Chart from all the Lines/Visualization)