Position Manager TP SL

  • Utilities
  • Felix Bowi
    Felix Bowi

    Felix Bowi

    Started Trading since late 2019 (Manual Trading)
    Started Learning Algorithm Trading since early 2020.
    Develop Trading Robot / Expert Advisor since mid 2020 till now.
    Doing Research, Manual Trading and Robot Trading / Algorithm Trading (Hybrid) bring the best result.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

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The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate)

1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade).

2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish)

3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio)

4. Buy Button ( to Visualize you BUY Order, NOT Executed yet! )

5. Sell Button ( to Visualize you SELL Order, NOT Executed yet! )

6. Buy Stop Button ( to Visualize you BUY STOP Order, NOT Executed yet! )

7. Sell Stop Button ( to Visualize you SELL STOP Order, NOT Executed yet! )

8. Execute Button (to Execute Your Current Visualize Order; BUY, SELL, BUY STOP, SELL STOP. !! Button MUST be Clicked First !!)

9. Set to BEP Button (Move Your Current Stop Loss to Open Position Price or Break Even Point, No More Risk in Your Trade)

10. Close All Position Button (Close All your Open Trades)

11. Close Half Button (Close Half of Your Open Trade Volume)

12. Clear Chart Button (to Clear your Trading Window or Chart from all the Lines/Visualization)

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Utilities
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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