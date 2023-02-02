Owl Smart Levels MT5

4.03

When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid.

Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves.

Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels, but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals.


What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system?

Owl Smart Levels is not just level marking, but a complete trading model, where each element complements the others.

It includes:

  • Owl Smart Levels (indicator)
    shows the trend direction, pullback zone, and predefined entry, StopLoss, and TakeProfit levels
  • System guide
    explains how to work with signals in practice: which situations to consider, which to skip, and how to manage trades
  • Trade decision checklist
    helps you quickly evaluate signals and avoid entering the market based on “feelings”
  • Owl Helper Expert Advisor
    simplifies trade execution and management (one-click entry)
  • Instructions, examples, and strategy
    help you quickly get started and understand the system logic in practice

As a result, you get not just a standalone tool, but a complete trading framework — from analysis to execution.

Read more: How Owl Smart Levels evolved into a full-fledged trading system >>

How to get the Expert Advisor and related materials?
After purchase, you can contact via private messages — all additional materials and instructions are provided separately.


How the system works

The logic of Owl Smart Levels is based on a core market model:
impulse → pullback → trend continuation

The indicator automatically builds this structure on the chart and displays a ready-made trade model.

The process looks like this:

1. Trend direction is defined
based on the current movement and higher timeframes context

2. An impulse forms
key momentum points are identified

3. Pullback zone is calculated
based on structure and Fibonacci levels

4. Entry point appears
with predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit levels

The system uses familiar tools: fractals, waves, and Fibonacci levelsno hidden algorithms.

You don’t need to mark up the chart manually — key zones and levels are already defined.

The main goal of the system is to eliminate the need for manual market analysis and entry search.

 

What you see on the chart

After installing the indicator, a ready-made structure for trend trading is displayed on the chart.

You see immediately:

  • current trend direction
    across 3 key timeframes
  • zones where the market reversed
    which are used to define entry points
  • dead zone
    an area where trades are not considered
  • entry, StopLoss, and TakeProfit levels
    calculated automatically

As a result, you only see the key elements used to generate signals and make trading decisions.


Practice and results

To evaluate the system in practice, series of trades taken strictly by the rules are published.

Results are presented for major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD

This allows you to assess:

  • how signals behave under different market conditions
  • performance across a series of trades, not isolated examples
  • drawdowns and recovery

All reports are updated regularly and available for review: Trade reports >>

If you want to understand how results are generated in practice and how the system yields a profit:
How the result is formed in Owl Smart Levels (with examples) >>


Automation and ease of use

The system includes all key types of notifications: push, alerts, and emailso you never miss a signal.

After receiving a signal, you evaluate it using the checklist and open a trade using Owl Helper.

Owl Helper is an Expert Advisor designed to simplify working with the system:

  • one-click trade execution
  • automatic position sizing based on defined risk
  • trade management and automatic closing if the signal is invalidated

As a result, the trader only needs minimal input — evaluate the signal and make a decision.

 

Settings

The indicator includes only the key parameters that actually affect performance. No overload — everything is reduced to the essential minimum.

Main parameters:

  • Candles on the left — number of bars on the left to form a fractal
  • Candles on the right — number of bars on the right to form a fractal
  • Open price level — entry level (Fibonacci)
  • TakeProfit level — profit target level

This is enough for the system to work without additional optimization or constant parameter adjustment.


Usage specifics

The indicator is designed for trend trading and is not intended for ranging markets.

Signals are not frequent, as the focus is on the quality of entries rather than quantity.

To work with signals, the system includes a guide and checklist that help filter out weak setups and highlight stronger opportunities. Each trade is evaluated within the overall market structure, not in isolation.

A lower number of signals is compensated by the ability to trade multiple assets simultaneously.

 

Owl Smart Levels — is a trend trading system that defines where to enter and how to execute trades, simplifies decision-making through clear rules, and automates trade execution.

Analysis: why traders choose Owl Smart Levels >>

Reviews 46
nestorthewizard
75
nestorthewizard 2024.07.17 00:34 
 

To the point, common sense, easy to use indicator. Awesome!

Juan Pablo Mallarino Robayo
596
Juan Pablo Mallarino Robayo 2024.06.22 19:43 
 

I think the strategy is perfect for me. I have backtested and obtained between 72/79% accuracy in EUR/CHF and USD/CAD for the past 2 years. This is excellent for my RR and MM strategy! I also pair this up with the Kelly criteria if someone is interested in looking into this. Beware there are weeks where the strategy does not work but this is expected and if you have a good money management strategy you will be net positive. I want to do further correlation testing with other pairs and indices and see what happens!

Correcttrader FONT
649
Correcttrader FONT 2023.12.30 14:13 
 

I believe in Fibo levels, and this Fibo levels helped me in the trading game. Very nice indicator. Good work, simple to use.

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Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Samuel Monga Ilunga
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OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
WaveSniper
Alessandro Farinella
Indicators
Wave Sniper One indicator. Adaptive baseline, multi-layer signal engine, and closed-bar confirmed entries — designed for traders who want precision without complexity. I tried to build the perfect indicator. I ended up deleting most of them. I used, studied and coded hundreds of indicators. I analyzed and converted entire libraries from PineScript, ProRealCode, EasyLanguage, MQL. Oscillators, moving averages, bands, candlestick pattern: you name it! I spent weeks, even months optimizing param
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Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure. If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time. Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time. The entire market at a glance A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes. Trend direction is det
Filter:
dav5790
166
dav5790 2025.10.20 06:53 
 

komplette katastrophe maximal 20% der signale werden abgeholt aber laufen nicht in den gewinn. man verliert nur geld .

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 05:48
Der Anteil profitabler Trades allein sagt nichts über das Gesamtergebnis aus.
Zum Beispiel lag in meinen Trading-Reports im August 2023 die Trefferquote bei etwa 28%, während das Ergebnis für den Monat ungefähr bei null lag.
Über einen längeren Zeitraum liegt die durchschnittliche Trefferquote bei etwa 52%, selbst ohne zusätzliche Filterregeln.
Entscheidend ist dabei das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis — bei etwa 1:3 kann selbst mit einer moderaten Trefferquote ein stabiles Ergebnis erreicht werden.
Es gibt klare Regeln zur Filterung von Signalen in der Anleitung, die die Trefferquote deutlich verbessern können. Schreib mir — ich sende sie dir zu.
ValiusM
29
ValiusM 2025.09.06 11:03 
 

Owl Smart Levels MT5 is a complete trading system in one indicator. It combines fractals, ZigZag, and Fibonacci levels to clearly show entry points, stop-loss, and take-profit zones. Simple to use, yet powerful. Perfect for traders who want clarity without clutter.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 14:18
Thanks, glad you noticed that.
The idea was exactly to combine everything into a clear system with defined levels and rules, so the decision process stays simple and consistent.
18826254185
22
18826254185 2025.08.25 12:06 
 

I purchased the MT4 version of this indicator by accident on [2025.08.21]. I immediately contacted the author via email requesting an exchange for the MT5 version, providing my full order details. It has been multiple days with absolutely NO response from the author. The MQL5 support team says they cannot help because the license is activated. This is extremely disappointing. The product itself might be good, but the complete lack of customer support or any willingness to help a paying customer is unacceptable. I feel cheated out of my money. I urgently needed the indicator for my EA, and now I'm forced to consider purchasing the MT5 version at full price again because the author is unreachable. BUYERS BEWARE: Be 200% sure you are selecting the correct MT4 or MT5 version before purchasing, because you will get ZERO help if you make a mistake.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 05:59
Hi, I understand how frustrating this situation is, especially when you needed the MT5 version urgently.
You’re right that MQL5 platform rules don’t allow exchanges after activation — this is defined by the platform rules. However, I always work with users to resolve situations like this.
Please message me here again — I’ll personally look into your case and see what can be done to resolve it.
Valtari777
19
Valtari777 2025.06.28 11:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

pos_ronda
41
pos_ronda 2025.03.19 17:52 
 

bad support,

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 14:12
Hi, sorry about that — I personally respond to all users, so if something was missed, just message me here and I’ll make sure it’s handled.
nestorthewizard
75
nestorthewizard 2024.07.17 00:34 
 

To the point, common sense, easy to use indicator. Awesome!

Juan Pablo Mallarino Robayo
596
Juan Pablo Mallarino Robayo 2024.06.22 19:43 
 

I think the strategy is perfect for me. I have backtested and obtained between 72/79% accuracy in EUR/CHF and USD/CAD for the past 2 years. This is excellent for my RR and MM strategy! I also pair this up with the Kelly criteria if someone is interested in looking into this. Beware there are weeks where the strategy does not work but this is expected and if you have a good money management strategy you will be net positive. I want to do further correlation testing with other pairs and indices and see what happens!

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 14:19
Great to see this kind of structured approach.
When the system is combined with proper risk management, it tends to produce stable results over time — exactly as you described.
Ash Man
54
Ash Man 2024.05.01 12:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

phong
188
phong 2024.03.19 04:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2024.03.19 08:59
Hello. Write to me in private messages, I will add you to the chat
Correcttrader FONT
649
Correcttrader FONT 2023.12.30 14:13 
 

I believe in Fibo levels, and this Fibo levels helped me in the trading game. Very nice indicator. Good work, simple to use.

Betatester69
199
Betatester69 2023.12.29 13:14 
 

I have been using the indicator for a while now. It is user friendly, signals are easy to follow and most importantly it makes analysis for a newbie like me hassle free. I have used it on the three pairs that he is using and so far so good. I have also asked Sergey for help/guidance in regards to this indicator or his other products and always found him to be helpful. 5 stars from me. Suggestion : Perhaps the entry conditions for buy/sell orders can be clarified or simplified a bit more because sometimes I forget.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 14:20
Thanks, appreciate it.
The system is designed to keep things clear even for newer traders, while still giving a structured approach to decision-making.
Lks Swn Stwbryn
168
Lks Swn Stwbryn 2023.12.28 14:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Romain Francois Bernard Julian
596
Romain Francois Bernard Julian 2023.11.27 20:56 
 

It seems to be a good indicator, I will update my review in one month

Kyle Lee Fox
357
Kyle Lee Fox 2023.10.29 05:12 
 

Great indicator and fantastic support

Update: The indicator performance fell off dramatically. I think Sergey is a reliable person, but the strategy no longer works.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 14:38
Hi, thanks for your honest update — I appreciate you sharing this.
Market conditions do change, and performance can vary depending on whether the market is trending or ranging. Owl Smart Levels is designed to work best in trending phases, so during less favorable conditions results can feel weaker.
However, this doesn’t mean the system stopped working — it means the market during that period didn’t provide the conditions the strategy is designed for.
Since then, Owl Smart Levels 3.0 has been developed with clear rules for filtering signals and selecting higher-quality setups, allowing the system to adapt better to different market conditions.
The full methodology with clear rules is already defined. Message me — I’ll send it to you.
Satbieter
346
Satbieter 2023.09.14 19:41 
 

Quite bad cinema. I bought the product and wanted to ask him about settings in his Telegram chat. The only thing he could do was to sell me a product and try to sell it to me. But after I said that I only want to know the settings and do not want to buy anything else, he blocked me and also kicked me out in the support chat. Do not buy anything here, this seller is not recommended. I have saved the screenshots from the chat as proof.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 04:00
Hello, thanks for your feedback — I understand why this situation could look concerning.
Unfortunately, there are scammers who copy my profile and contact users on my behalf, which creates exactly this kind of confusion.
To clarify: I never sell anything outside official channels and always provide support to every client here.
If you reach out to me directly, I’ll make sure you get a proper response and help with your case.
Irkutyan
20
Irkutyan 2023.09.13 01:20 
 

Hello. I can't find the address https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://t.me/owl_smart_levels . Writes: the address is invalid.

smialy05
193
smialy05 2023.09.11 11:33 
 

Świetny produkt, ułatwia pracę. Polecam.....

complicator84
203
complicator84 2023.09.11 07:37 
 

I'd like to rate this higher, but it's hard to use due to EA helper being so limited. The Telegram group offers great support and the developer is active. The problem though is that the EA helper cant place the trade, or do anything but offer you a manual "press me!" button. So if I want to run this at higher time frames for more precise entries, I have to load it up to VPS and then put my phone next to me on loudest when I go to sleep. When it alerts I have to jump up and go press the button, back to sleep, but if the signal invalidates, then I have to jump up again and go cancel the signal or pending orders. How can these simply buy/sell/cancel features be so hard to implement? Sergey talks about this and just says he's testing and some mention of a "private group". It's all a bit vague and fishy, which is a shame because it feels like this system has potential.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 06:08
Hi, thanks for the detailed feedback — I understand the situation you described.
The helper was intentionally designed not as a fully automated tool, but as an execution assistant, so you can confirm trades instead of relying on blind automation. This helps avoid taking low-quality signals that require context.
That said, I agree this approach can feel limiting in scenarios like yours, especially when you have to react to alerts manually.
Since then, the system has evolved significantly. Instead of reacting to every signal, there are now clear rules for selecting high-quality setups, which reduces the need to monitor and act on every alert.
The full logic is built into the Owl Smart Levels 3.0 trading system. It includes a structured approach with clear rules for trade selection, based on analysis of real trading data.
If you don’t have the guide yet, message me — I’ll send it to you.
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER
1691
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER 2023.09.08 22:14 
 

Good fibonacci trend trading system with good risk reward ratio. The author provides best support and explanations. Also he shows his own good results of his trading with this system.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 14:21
Thanks for your feedback.
Risk-reward is a key part of the system — even with moderate accuracy, it’s what allows the strategy to stay effective over time.
eugene.nz
411
eugene.nz 2023.09.07 02:39 
 

Good day. Very good indicator and very useful. I am very happy with it. I will check other indicators from this author and will recommend it for my friends.

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