Grid Builder 5
- Utilities
- Oleg Remizov
- Version: 1.32
- Updated: 13 May 2024
- Activations: 5
The Grid Builder MT5 utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies.
The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters.
All types of pending orders are supported:
- Buy Stop;
- Buy Limit;
- Sell Stop;
- Sell Limit.
The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click.
If the "Delete pending orders" parameter is set to true and/or the "Close market orders" parameter is set to true, the script works in grid deletion mode.
Input parameters:
- ======= General parameters =======
- Magic Number
- Slippage
- ECN Account (true / false)
- ======= Close Market orders =======
- X BUY
- X SELL
- X ALL MARKET
- ======= Delete Pending orders =======
- X BUY STOP
- X BUY LIMIT
- X SELL STOP
- X SELL LIMIT
- X ALL PENDING
- ======= Upper grid parameters =======
- Build grid of orders upper current price (true / false)
- Distance to first order
- Distance between orders
- Distance between orders multiplicator
- Orders type (Buy Stop / Sell Limit)
- Orders count
- Orders lot
- Lot multiplicator
- Take profit
- Stop loss
- ======= Lower grid parameters =======
- Build grid of orders lower current price (true / false)
- Distance to first order
- Distance between orders
- Distance between orders multiplicator
- Orders type (Sell Stop / Buy Limit)
- Orders count
- Orders lot
- Lot multiplicator
- Take profit
- Stop loss
Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12197
Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73979
Hi Oleg! It is a great tool to help in trading. I give 4 stars because there is no option to lunch Buy Stop/Sell Limit simultaneously. We have to choose one order at a time. Also for Sell Stop/Sell limit is the same. Can you add the feature of Buy Stop/Sell Limit order to be lunched simultaneously at the same price and also Sell Stop/Sell Limit the same. Then, I will update the review to 5 stars.