Grid Builder 5

The Grid Builder MT5 utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies.

The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters.

All types of pending orders are supported:

  • Buy Stop;
  • Buy Limit;
  • Sell Stop;
  • Sell Limit.

The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click.

If the "Delete pending orders" parameter is set to true and/or the "Close market orders" parameter is set to true, the script works in grid deletion mode.

Input parameters:

  • =======  General parameters  =======
  • Magic Number
  • Slippage
  • ECN Account (true / false)
  • =======  Close Market orders  =======
  • X BUY
  • X SELL
  • X ALL MARKET
  • =======  Delete Pending orders  =======
  • X BUY STOP
  • X BUY LIMIT
  • X SELL STOP
  • X SELL LIMIT
  • X ALL PENDING
  • =======  Upper grid parameters  =======
  • Build grid of orders upper current price (true / false)
  • Distance to first order
  • Distance between orders
  • Distance between orders multiplicator
  • Orders type (Buy Stop / Sell Limit)
  • Orders count
  • Orders lot
  • Lot multiplicator
  • Take profit
  • Stop loss
  • =======  Lower grid parameters  =======
  • Build grid of orders lower current price (true / false)
  • Distance to first order
  • Distance between orders
  • Distance between orders multiplicator
  • Orders type (Sell Stop / Buy Limit)
  • Orders count
  • Orders lot
  • Lot multiplicator
  • Take profit
  • Stop loss

Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12197

Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73979


Alex Vieira
798
Alex Vieira 2022.10.18 15:21 
 

Hi Oleg! It is a great tool to help in trading. I give 4 stars because there is no option to lunch Buy Stop/Sell Limit simultaneously. We have to choose one order at a time. Also for Sell Stop/Sell limit is the same. Can you add the feature of Buy Stop/Sell Limit order to be lunched simultaneously at the same price and also Sell Stop/Sell Limit the same. Then, I will update the review to 5 stars.

