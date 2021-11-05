Grid Builder 5

The Grid Builder MT5 utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies.

The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters.

All types of pending orders are supported:



Buy Stop;

Buy Limit;

Sell Stop;

Sell Limit.

The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click.

If the "Delete pending orders" parameter is set to true and/or the "Close market orders" parameter is set to true, the script works in grid deletion mode.

Input parameters:

======= General parameters =======

Magic Number

Slippage

ECN Account (true / false)

======= Close Market orders =======

X BUY

X SELL

X ALL MARKET

======= Delete Pending orders =======

X BUY STOP

X BUY LIMIT

X SELL STOP

X SELL LIMIT

X ALL PENDING

======= Upper grid parameters =======

Build grid of orders upper current price (true / false)

Distance to first order

Distance between orders

Distance between orders multiplicator

Orders type (Buy Stop / Sell Limit)

Orders count

Orders lot

Lot multiplicator

Take profit

Stop loss

======= Lower grid parameters =======

Build grid of orders lower current price (true / false)

Distance to first order

Distance between orders

Distance between orders multiplicator

Orders type (Sell Stop / Buy Limit)

Orders count

Orders lot

Lot multiplicator

Take profit

Stop loss

Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12197 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73979



