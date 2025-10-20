Awesome Oscillator Alert

Introducing the Awesome Oscillator Alert, a powerful technical indicator that provides traders with valuable insights into market dynamics and trading opportunities. With its comprehensive features and user friendly interface, this indicator is an essential tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market.

One of the standout features of the Awesome Oscillator Alert is its compatibility with all currency pairs and timeframes. Whether you're trading major pairs or exotic currencies, this indicator can be seamlessly integrated into your trading strategy. Additionally, the user-friendly interface allows for easy customization of parameters, ensuring that you can tailor the indicator to suit your individual trading preferences.

Real-time alerts are a crucial aspect of successful trading, and the Awesome Oscillator Alert delivers them with precision. You'll receive instant notifications via pop-up, sound, and mobile alerts, keeping you informed of critical entry and exit signals. This real-time feedback enables you to make timely trading decisions and capitalize on market opportunities.

The indicator offers two reliable trading strategies: the Saucer strategy and the Zero Line Crossing strategy. The Saucer strategy identifies patterns in the histogram columns, providing clear buy and sell signals based on specific conditions. On the other hand, the Zero Line Crossing strategy focuses on the interaction between the oscillator and the zero line, guiding traders on when to enter or exit positions.

With the Awesome Oscillator Alert, you can rely on accurate market analysis based on the powerful Awesome Oscillator indicator. This indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and potential reversals, giving you a deeper understanding of market dynamics.

Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, the Awesome Oscillator Alert is designed to enhance your trading experience. Its user-friendly interface and clear entry and exit signals make it accessible to traders of all levels. You can trust this indicator to provide reliable and timely information, enabling you to make informed trading decisions with confidence.

In summary, the Awesome Oscillator Alert is a must have tool for traders seeking a competitive edge. Its compatibility with various currency pairs, real time alerts, reliable strategies, and user friendly interface make it an indispensable component of any trader's toolkit. Experience a hassle free trading journey with this powerful indicator and stay ahead of the game.


    Parameters

    • Awesome Signal Filters
      • Zero Line Filter - Activate/ Deactivate additional filter for all alerts
      • Color Change - Activate/ Deactivate color change alerts
      • Zero Line Cross - Activate/ Deactivate zero line cross alerts
      • Saucer - Activate/ Deactivate saucer alerts
    • Graphic Parameters
      • Buy Arrow Character - Character for buy signals (Wingdings)
      • Sell Arrow Character - Character for sell signals (Wingdings)
      • Arrow Size - Arrow size
      • Buy Arrow Color - Color for buy signals
      • Sell Arrow Color - Color for sell signals
    • Alert Filters
      • Mobile Alert - Activate/ Deactivate, mobile notifications
      • Popup Alert - Activate/ Deactivate pop up message alerts
    Recommended products
    Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
    Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
    Indicators
    Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    Indicators
    KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
    Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT4
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.67 (9)
    Indicators
    The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    4 (4)
    Indicators
    MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
    PZ Mean Reversion MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (4)
    Indicators
    Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
    KT Horizontal Lines MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicators
    In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
    Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
    Mehnoosh Karimi
    Indicators
    Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
    KT Pin Bar
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicators
    KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
    KT Support and Resistance Levels
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicators
    Use of support and resistance in systematic trading is very subjective. Every trader has their own idea and way to plotting the support and resistance levels on the chart. KT Support and Resistance indicator take out this ambiguity out of the situation and automatically draws support and resistance levels following an algorithmic approach using a unique multi-timeframe analysis. When launched on the chart, It immediately scan the most significant extreme points across all the available timefra
    Market Structure ICT MT4
    Sathit Sukhirun
    Indicators
    Market Structure ICT Indicator 1. Automated Market Structure The biggest advantage is reducing errors from subjective interpretation. Accurate Trend Identification: Automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) for trend continuation and CHoCH (Change of Character) for trend reversals. Swing Classification: Users can select the market structure type, from Short-term to Intermediate and Long-term, making it suitable for both Scalpers and Swing Traders. 2. Professional Dashboard No need to swi
    Donchain highest lowest price channel
    Thomas Tiozzo
    Indicators
    Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
    Pivot Bro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Pivot Bro technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify retracement areas using Pivot, Fibonacci, ATR, and ADR levels. It goes beyond that by also recognizing price action based reversal candlestick patterns . Additionally, the Currency Meter is a valuable companion for assessing the true strength of major currencies. By analyzing 28 currency pairs and displaying their strength on the chart with color changes, it enables traders to make informed decisions on entry and exit poin
    Shark Deal Book
    Philip Pankaj Suthagar
    4 (3)
    Indicators
    Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
    Pinbar scanner with RSI filter
    Jan Flodin
    3.5 (2)
    Indicators
    This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for pin bars. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pin bar is identified. All Metatrader native alert types
    LordTrendSignal
    Igor Pereira Calil
    Indicators
    LordTrendSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader that checks signals through trends and candles, works on all TimeFrames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). LordTrendSignal checks the signal through trends and candles and informs you via notification, alerts via email and push on the automatic screen. The trend flexibility of LordTrendSignal is high, however, together with other of our indicators LordAutoFibonacci and LordAutoTrendLine you will be able to work very well to obtain m
    The Golden Nile
    Ka Leung Jacky Chan
    Indicators
    The Golden Nile is a sophisticated trend-following tool designed to filter market noise and identify high-probability entry points by combining two layers of Bolling-Bands-derived indices based on Fibonacci-sequence moving averages. Indicator Description The indicator calculates two distinct trend lines: Primary Trend  acts as a sensitive trend detector, changing color from blue (bullish) to red (bearish) based on immediate price action relative to the average. Secondary Trend  epresents the str
    Brilliant Reversals Scanner MT4
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Indicators
    The Brilliant Reversal Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Brilliant Reversal indicator. This scanner simplifies the identification of potential market reversals by providing real-time scanning and alerts directly from a centralized dashboard. Whether you trade major pairs, minor pairs, or exotics, this tool offers comprehensive market coverage and customizable settings to align with your trading strategy
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator
    Fabio Albano
    Indicators
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
    Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
    Young Ho Seo
    4.56 (9)
    Indicators
    Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
    API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper
    Idowu Peter Afuye
    Indicators
    API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper – Clear Digital Display API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper , a tool that integrates RSI, MFI, CCI, Bulls and Bears  into a digital display for  market analysis . This indicator is designed for scalpers and short-term traders who demand  clear data . Key Features: Digital Display – Monitor RSI, MFI, CCI, Bulls and Bears values in an easy-to-read digital format. Color Changes – Visual cues help identify possible  trend changes  at a glance. Adjustable
    MACD Intraday Trend PRO MT4
    JETINVEST
    Indicators
    MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify ve
    Chart Analyzer
    Innovicient Limited
    Indicators
    The Chart Analyzer is an MT4 indicator that provides visual arrow signals without redrawing them. In addition, we have included trendlines to validate your entries. This indicator has been fine-tuned to work with all timeframes and instruments.  The Chart Analyzer has a number of advantages Does not fade or remove arrows when drawn Sends both email and phone alerts. It is light on computer resources Easy to install. Default setting works just fine.  If price opens above the trendline, open bu
    KT Tether Line MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicators
    The KT Tether Line is a trend-following tool consisting of three indicators that work together to generate trading signals. It can correctly identify market trends while signaling trade entries. It was first introduced by Bryan Strain in the Stock & Commodities magazine in 2000 in "How to get with the trend and out at the end." The Concept When a market trend is confirmed, the most challenging part is determining the timing of the entries. This indicator alerts you to potential trend reversals
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Indicators
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    Antabod Gamechanger
    Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
    Indicators
    *Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
    Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
    Cao Minh Quang
    Indicators
    Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
    Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
    Velmurugan Esakki
    Indicators
    This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically. It works with any symbol and any timeframe. Stronger Support Lines are displayed in thicker green horizontal lines. In the same way, Stronger Resistance lines are displayed with thicker red lines. Change the timeframe to display the Support and Resistance Lines of various timeframes.
    SMT Divergence Pro
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT5 Version -  https:/
    CDS Fractal Divergence AIO Oscillator
    Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
    Indicators
    *LIMITED FREE! DOWNLOAD NOW* CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options The   CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator   (AIO)   is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection.  Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across   15 distinct built-in oscillator types   and its gro
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (152)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
    Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Indicators
    Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (102)
    Indicators
    New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.67 (12)
    Indicators
    Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicators
    Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.63 (38)
    Indicators
    FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (75)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    Indicators
    New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
    Top Bottom Tracker MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    Indicators
    Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
    Super Arrow Indicators MT4
    Yan Zhen Du
    Indicators
    The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Shogun Trade
    Yuki Miyake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
    Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
    AW Breakout Catcher
    AW Trading Software Limited
    5 (14)
    Indicators
    Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
    F 16 Plane Indicator
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Indicators
    Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    Indicators
    Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
    More from author
    Opening Range Breakouts MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    4.5 (4)
    Indicators
    The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions. This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Rang
    ICT NewYork Open Killzone MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    The ICT NewYork Open Killzone Indicator is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT trading models , and liquidity based strategies in the Forex market . This tool marks the New York Open Killzone , spanning 11:00 to 14:00 GMT , a critical time when institutional volume often leads to major moves. The indicator highlights session ranges , market maker ranges , liquidity sweeps , FVG zones (Fair Value Gaps) , and breakout opportunities , providing a complete view of price
    Candle Power Pro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    4.5 (8)
    Indicators
    The   Candle Power Pro   is a sophisticated trading tool designed to decode   real volume pressure, tick data imbalances, and institutional order flow dynamics   by measuring the   battle between bull ticks and bear ticks   in real time. This indicator transforms raw   volume data into actionable insights , helping traders identify   Smart Money movements, liquidity hunts, and hidden market psychology   behind each price candle. By analyzing   buyer/seller volume percentages, divergence pattern
    Fibo Scalper Pro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    The Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Fibonacci Trading Strategies . It simplifies the trading process by automatically drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on the chart. This feature provides convenience and accuracy for traders who utilize Fibonacci retracements and extensions in their analysis. One of the key features of the Fibo Scalper Pro is its customization facility. It allows professional traders to enable or disable each Fibonacci level
    Breakout Robot
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
    ICT Asian Range MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    The   ICT Asian Range Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures and liquidity zones based on the ICT Asian Range Trading Strategy. It marks the highest and lowest price levels of the Asian session (7 PM to midnight New York time) and provides critical insights into market movements for the following trading sessions. This indicator enhances trade accuracy by highlighting liquidity sweeps, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), making it an essential tool for ICT
    SMC Sessions MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The SMC Sessions Indicator is a precision tool crafted for Smart Money traders who rely on ICT concepts, liquidity hunts, and session based strategies . It seamlessly maps out critical session based trading zones using the most proven and popular concepts used by institutional level traders. This all in one session indicator overlays your chart with the most effective and high probability range strategies, including: ICT Asian Range, London Breakout, New York Range, ICT London Open Killzone, ICT
    Exit Area Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    The Exit Area Ultimate is a technical indicator designed to enhance trading decisions by indicating the daily Average True Range (ATR) and Average Daily Rate (ADR) levels on the chart. By understanding these levels, traders can easily assess the average movement of an asset throughout the day. This versatile indicator serves multiple purposes for day traders, aiding in order placement, identifying intraday tendencies, setting trailing stop loss levels, and establishing daily take profit levels.
    FVG Zone Indicator MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    The   FVG Zone Indicator MT5   is a powerful tool designed to identify Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in the market, highlighting price imbalances between fair value and market price. This precise identification of gaps enables traders to spot potential market entry and exit points, significantly enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions. With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, the FVG Zone Indicator automatically scans charts for Fair Value Gaps, marking these zones on the price
    Candle GAP
    Thushara Dissanayake
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
    FREE
    Extract Candle Power
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators. This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous can
    Three MA Alert
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    The Three MA Alert indicator is an essential tool for traders who rely on the Moving Averages Crossover Strategy . It simplifies your trading life by sending notifications to your mobile device, email, and displaying pop-up alerts with sound whenever there is a crossover of three moving averages. By following this widely used technique, you can ensure that you are always on the right side of the trend and avoid trading against the prevailing market direction. With the Three MA Alert indicator, y
    Mr Fibonacci
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Introducing Mr. Fibonacci , an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities. Using this indicator, you no longer have to cons
    Two MA Crossover
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy . This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters. One of its notable features is its compati
    Pivot Bro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Pivot Bro technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify retracement areas using Pivot, Fibonacci, ATR, and ADR levels. It goes beyond that by also recognizing price action based reversal candlestick patterns . Additionally, the Currency Meter is a valuable companion for assessing the true strength of major currencies. By analyzing 28 currency pairs and displaying their strength on the chart with color changes, it enables traders to make informed decisions on entry and exit poin
    ReversalPatterns
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns. The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as
    Reversal Alert Pro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    2.5 (2)
    Indicators
    The Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect reversal areas in the market. It offers convenient notifications sent directly to your mobile device and displays pop-up alerts with sound. By incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy, you can effectively filter trade positions. Furthermore, the indicator provides the option to utilize CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators to further refine the generated signals, enhancing its versatility and applic
    Currency Strength 7
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    The Currency Strength 7 technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders gauge the strength of the seven most popular currencies. By analyzing the strength of AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, and CAD, this indicator provides valuable insights into currency dynamics. It represents currency strength on the chart using lines, allowing traders to quickly assess the relative strength of different currencies. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to draw an extended
    BullsBears Action
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The BullsBears Action Expert Advisor is an advanced trading solution designed for traders who rely on volume based market analysis. Utilizing Bulls and Bears volume data, this EA automatically identifies potential trade opportunities based on market strength and executes Buy or Sell orders according to user defined parameters. It is fully customizable, allowing traders to fine tune their strategies with multiple filters, risk management options, and trade execution controls. This EA includes an
    Crossover Action
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the M oving Average Crossover Strategy . With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers. One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and max
    CCI Action
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy , allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach. One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their
    News Robo
    Thushara Dissanayake
    2 (1)
    Experts
    The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
    RSI Action
    Thushara Dissanayake
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    The RSI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool that automates popular RSI (Relative Strength Index) strategies, allowing for efficient and accurate trading. By utilizing overbought and oversold levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points for buy and sell orders. It also offers various signal filtering options to enhance trading precision, including RSI reversal points, pending orders, major trend identification, and Moving Average Crossover signals. Additionally, it incorporates a modern
    TPSL Driver
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Utilities
    Introducing the TPSL Driver Utility , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automating Stop Loss and Take Profit management. This utility caters to every trader who desires seamless order management and advanced profit protection techniques. With the TPSL Driver Utility, you have the flexibility to choose between two modes of order management: Hidden and Visual. The Hidden mode allows you to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, providing a discreet approach to mana
    Entry Point
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    Introducing the Entry Point , a powerful technical indicator designed to provide Buy/Sell notifications. This indicator analyzes 5 moving averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams, and volume indicators across 3 different time frames to generate accurate signals. It offers unlimited customization options for professional traders, allowing them to tailor the indicator based on their experience and strategies. The Entry Point sends signals to users via mobile devices, email, and pop-up alerts
    Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    4 (5)
    Indicators
    Introducing the Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate , a powerful technical indicator designed to provide Buy/Sell notifications for 6 currency pairs. This indicator analyzes 5 moving averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams, and volume indicators across 3 different time frames to generate accurate signals. It offers unlimited customization options for professional traders, allowing them to tailor the indicator based on their experience and strategies. The Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate sends sig
    Fibo Channels Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort. What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicat
    Crossover Tactics Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm. One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its abi
    DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate , a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot. The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (AT
    Currency Heat Wave Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Currency Heat Wave Ultimate technical indicator is a valuable tool that provides traders with real time insights into the strength of major currencies. With its analysis of 28 currency pairs, it offers a comprehensive overview of currency strength directly on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to use. By dynamically changing colors, it enables traders to quickly identify the positions of currencies and make informed decisions. One of the notable features of Currency Heat Wave is its
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review