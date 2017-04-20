Pinbar scanner with RSI filter
- Indicators
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Jan FlodinHello, my name is Jan and I have been developing automated trading tools for the last 9 years. I am originally from Sweden but have lived in the Czech Republic since 2003.
PRODUCTS
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 28 January 2025
- Activations: 10
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for pin bars. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.
Features
- Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
- Can monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pin bar is identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
- Can use RSI as a trend filter in order to properly identify potential reversals.
- The indicator includes an interactive panel. Please see separate screenshot.
- Can be configured to show buy/sell lines and TP/SL lines (based on ATR multiplier). The lines will be shown on the chart which you open by clicking on a signal in the panel. Please see screenshot below
- The indicator can write the signals (without the trading advice levels) to a file or as global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.
Input parameters
The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.
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