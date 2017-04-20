Pinbar scanner with RSI filter

3.5

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for pin bars. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pin bar is identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
  • Can use RSI as a trend filter in order to properly identify potential reversals.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. Please see separate screenshot.
  • Can be configured to show buy/sell lines and TP/SL lines (based on ATR multiplier). The lines will be shown on the chart which you open by clicking on a signal in the panel. Please see screenshot below
  • The indicator can write the signals (without the trading advice levels) to a file or as global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

      Input parameters

      The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

      Important

      Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy/sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the same chart where the indicator is installed. They will be drawn on the chart which will be opened when clicking on a signal in the panel. It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.


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      cvdestyfx
      2945
      cvdestyfx 2020.07.10 21:17 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Tim Eubanks
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      Tim Eubanks 2018.03.23 15:30 
       

      The indicator gave too many false signals, even from the daily timeframe!

      Jamesdelz
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      Jamesdelz 2017.10.30 19:21 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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