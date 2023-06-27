LordTrendSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader that checks signals through trends and candles, works on all TimeFrames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).





LordTrendSignal checks the signal through trends and candles and informs you via notification, alerts via email and push on the automatic screen.





The trend flexibility of LordTrendSignal is high, however, together with other of our indicators LordAutoFibonacci and LordAutoTrendLine you will be able to work very well to obtain manual entries in the financial market, this is all you need to get great results.

LordTrendSignal checks the signal before sending the alert, waits for the signal to be positive and then sends the guaranteed signal alert. When clicking on any TimeFrame, * if you * do not receive the alert, it is because it is waiting for the confirmation of the signal, wait.