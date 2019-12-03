Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT4

4.67

The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart.

Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level.
This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positions for sale and purchase are formed. We will call it the Support-Resistance Zone.

You can test the functionality of the program by downloading the test version from the Comments tab


Indicator Features:

  • Data on resistance/support zones are collected from four timeframes (H1, H4, D1 and W1) and analyzed on a single chart of any timeframe (from M1 to MN)
  • Any operations with zones for quick and convenient analysis are available: overlapping zones from different TFs in different combinations, deleting, displaying zones with and without filling, showing and hiding “old” zones (worked out) that are already broken
  • Display of “round” psychological levels such as 1.30000 and 1.31000. It is possible to display intermediate levels of type 1.31500
  • Quick and easy one-click operation with the keypad
  • Sound messages about touch, breakdown, rebound from the zone. Supports sending E-mail and Push messages

See video: https://youtu.be/A0YDZnFfHjU


The indicator is absolutely necessary for any trading strategy:

  • With its help it is easy to determine where to take profits and set the Stop-Loss level.
  • It will increase the reliability of opening a position from any signal:
    • Just open a deal on the signal that formed after a rebound from a strong support-resistance zone - the probability of profit will increase many times.
    • Close the deal at the nearest border of the opposite zone.
  • It perfectly complements the candle analysis - it strengthens the reversal candle models of the Hammer/Shooting Star, Engulfing type.
  • Perfectly combined with other elements of the Price Action: Pin-bar, Outside Bar, the Pattern-123.

To automatically detect the Pattern-123 you can use a special “Pattern-123” indicator – the combined use of both indicators brings excellent trading results!


Please note:

  • The more support-resistance zones appear on a larger TF, the stronger they are.
  • Coincidence of zones from several timeframes increases the probability of a rebound from this price range (to display zones from different TFs simultaneously, the “Save” button must be pressed).
  • The reaction of the price to approaching important levels (zones) will help determine the direction of future movement (breakdown or rebound).
    Do not use the first reaction of the price to the level for immediate entry into the trade!
    This may be a minor correction, after which the price will break through the zone and the old trend will continue. This is especially common in weaker zones from TF H1. Be sure to wait for the zone retest.
  • The price can react not only to the current active zones, but also to the old zones that were broken earlier. To enable the display of old zones there is a corresponding button.


Indicator Parameters

--- General settings ---

  • Control Panel corner - angle bindings of the button control panel
  • Number of bars for calculation - number of bars for calculating support-resistance Zones

--- Resistance/Support Zones settings ---

  • Support Color H1-H4 (D1-W1) - Support Zone Colors with H1-H4 timeframes (and D1-W1)
  • Resistance Color H1-H4 (D1-W1) - Resistance Zone Colors with H1-H4 timeframes (and D1-W1)
  • How many days to show Broken Zones - number of days since breaking through the "old" Zones to display them
  • Broken Zones Color - Color of the "Old" Zones

--- Round and Half Levels settings ---

  • Round Levels Color - Color of "round" levels of type 1.31000
  • Round Levels Width - Width of the "round" levels
  • Half Levels Color - Color of "Half" levels of type 1.31500
  • Half Levels Style - Display style of the "Half" levels

--- Message settings ---

  • ON/OFF - Alert – enable/disable messages in the terminal (+ sound)
  • ON/OFF - Mail – enable/disable sending notification emails
  • ON/OFF - Push – enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices
Reviews 13
vizer3005
21
vizer3005 2021.11.28 06:54 
 

ХОРОШИЙ ИНДИКАТОР ЗОН

Chinedum Ukabiala
272
Chinedum Ukabiala 2021.06.21 18:12 
 

Just purchased your indicator, Resistance /Support Zone, -https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43750. I have able to make some profits shortly after purchase. It had helped with the challenge i have alwas had with setting Stop Loss and Take Profit.

NBSN
452
NBSN 2021.05.13 11:53 
 

A very useful indicator which helps to find very quick intersting zones. I wish me for the future the possibilty to define the exact position of the control panel additionally by x/y coordinates from the selected edge.

Filter:
Zenebe Tebeje
23
Zenebe Tebeje 2025.02.24 11:06 
 

Very good indicator, if possible, it was good to adjust the width of the resistance and support boxes Thank you

Gennadii Bochkov
355
Gennadii Bochkov 2022.09.08 10:06 
 

Вы можете добавить в индикатор русский язык? Чтобы сообщения в сплывающее окно приходили на русском?

Zipkid
139
Zipkid 2022.03.25 00:34 
 

Good indicator however alert and displayed option to be updated eg with alert multi timeframe alert needs to be added, break of support and residence needs to be added, engulfing candle and reverse from price needs to be added. The option of just broader view so you can see candle should be added

FF aus W Trader
115
FF aus W Trader 2022.02.20 13:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
152538
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.02.20 16:49
Thank you for your feedback! This motivates me to further develop new products.
vizer3005
21
vizer3005 2021.11.28 06:54 
 

ХОРОШИЙ ИНДИКАТОР ЗОН

Pavel Zamoshnikov
152538
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.11.29 14:01
Благодарю вас. Мне пришлось долго поработать над ним, чтобы он получился таким...
Chinedum Ukabiala
272
Chinedum Ukabiala 2021.06.21 18:12 
 

Just purchased your indicator, Resistance /Support Zone, -https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43750. I have able to make some profits shortly after purchase. It had helped with the challenge i have alwas had with setting Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
152538
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.06.21 20:29
Thank you for your feedback! I wish you good profits with this indicator!
NBSN
452
NBSN 2021.05.13 11:53 
 

A very useful indicator which helps to find very quick intersting zones. I wish me for the future the possibilty to define the exact position of the control panel additionally by x/y coordinates from the selected edge.

Kam Rzq
144
Kam Rzq 2021.02.19 15:38 
 

Put it this way my entire trading strategy is based on this indicator I’ll give it 9/10 if know how to use it with your strategy

amtuso
54
amtuso 2021.01.28 20:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nicolas Dobrovsky
839
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2020.10.05 16:22 
 

I tried many SR zone indicators. Some even cost 100+ dollars. This indicator is the best on the market. Thanks!

Issara Seeboonrueang
7966
Issara Seeboonrueang 2020.09.14 04:18 
 

Easy to use, easy to choose multi timefram and not clutter the screen (Clear mornitor)

rajeshram
224
rajeshram 2020.04.28 09:13 
 

This is a great indicator and as it creates zones in real time and gives good clarity. Thanks Pavel!

josl
464
josl 2019.12.19 18:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

