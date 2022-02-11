Chart Analyzer
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 11 February 2022
- Activations: 10
The Chart Analyzer has a number of advantages
- Does not fade or remove arrows when drawn
- Sends both email and phone alerts.
- It is light on computer resources
- Easy to install. Default setting works just fine.
- If price opens above the trendline, open buy; short if the price opens below.
Settings
The default settings work perfectly, but can be changed according to your liking:
GTrend Period = 100 [The higher the value, the fewer the signals]
GTrend Smoothing =1 [This value should be left unchanged for sensitivity. If higher, the signals will be late]
GTrend Price Smoothing=1 [Similarly, this value should be left unchanged for sensitivity. If higher, the signals will be late]
RSI Period=14 [The value can be adjusted if needed]
RSI Price = Close[You can tinker this, but close has been used to test efficiency]
Allow Re-entry Arrows =true[This is important. Re-entry will display more points of entry within a trend]
Enable Alerts = true [Enables the email and phone alerts]
History Bars to Display=350 [Keep it less than 350 to avoid overloading the mt4]