The Chart Analyzer is an MT4 indicator that provides visual arrow signals without redrawing them. In addition, we have included trendlines to validate your entries. This indicator has been fine-tuned to work with all timeframes and instruments.





Does not fade or remove arrows when drawn

Sends both email and phone alerts.

It is light on computer resources

Easy to install. Default setting works just fine.

If price opens above the trendline, open buy; short if the price opens below.

Settings

The default settings work perfectly, but can be changed according to your liking:



GTrend Period = 100 [The higher the value, the fewer the signals]

GTrend Smoothing =1 [This value should be left unchanged for sensitivity. If higher, the signals will be late]

GTrend Price Smoothing=1 [Similarly, this value should be left unchanged for sensitivity. If higher, the signals will be late]

RSI Period=14 [The value can be adjusted if needed]

RSI Price = Close[You can tinker this, but close has been used to test efficiency]

Allow Re-entry Arrows =true[This is important. Re-entry will display more points of entry within a trend]

Enable Alerts = true [Enables the email and phone alerts]

History Bars to Display=350 [Keep it less than 350 to avoid overloading the mt4]























































