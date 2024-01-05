Pct Multi Probability Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 5 January 2024
- Activations: 20
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns.
It includes:
- On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor.
- Configurable martingales.
- Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3.
- An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns.
- Backtest mode to test results with loss reports.
- Trend filter.
- Hit operational filter.
- Martingale Cycles option.
- Various types of strategies and alerts.
- Confluence between patterns or external indicator.
- Works in M1, M5, M15 and H1.
Obs: Multi assets function doesn't work with Demo Version in Strategy Tester .
To use with Telegram:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110997
To use with automation bots:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111002