CDS Fractal Divergence AIO Oscillator

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CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options

The CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO) is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection. 

Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across 15 distinct built-in oscillator types and its groundbreaking capability to be applied in unlimited separate subwindows simultaneously on the same chart. 

Whatever your favorite oscillator is, whatever the settings, even if you apply the same oscillator, this indicator can work independently and can be applied to any chart, any timeframe and used together.

Recommended Setting: RSI, Period 10 (or default parameter).

Key Features:

  • Smart Calculation: This indicator has intelligent logic in determining divergence which is formed with a smooth combination of fractal calculations that you yourself would not have thought that this indicator would provide a very relevant signal.

  • Unparalleled Oscillator Flexibility (15 Types): This indicator offers a comprehensive selection of 15 popular oscillators for divergence analysis, ensuring you can tailor your approach to any market condition or trading style. 

  • Multi-Subwindow Application (unlimited): The CDS Divergence Oscillator sets itself apart by allowing application in more than one independent subwindows on a single chart. This groundbreaking feature enables traders to:

    • Monitor Divergence Across Multiple Oscillators: Simultaneously track divergence signals from various oscillators for stronger confluence and potentially higher-probability trades.
    • Analyze Multi-Timeframe Divergence: Apply the same oscillator with varying periods or parameters in different subwindows to identify divergence across multiple timeframes or sensitivities.
    • Visually Compare Signals: Directly compare divergence signals generated by different oscillators side-by-side for a more comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

  • Comprehensive Divergence Detection: The indicator meticulously identifies and highlights various types of divergences directly on the chart, making them instantly recognizable:

    • Regular Bullish: Signals potential upward trend reversals when price makes lower lows but the oscillator makes higher lows.
    • Regular Bearish: Signals potential downward trend reversals when price makes higher highs but the oscillator makes lower highs.
    • Hidden Bullish: Indicates potential continuation of an uptrend when price makes higher lows but the oscillator makes lower lows.
    • Hidden Bearish: Indicates potential continuation of a downtrend when price makes lower highs but the oscillator makes higher highs.
    • Exclusive Calculation: This indicator is smooth, adaptive and more sensitive to recognize pivot high and low with combine the structure of fractal indicator also combine with trendline to recognize the exaggerated divergence.

  • Visual Trendline Analysis: Beyond divergences, the indicator can draw dynamic trendlines connecting significant high and low points on the oscillator itself. This feature aids in visualizing the oscillator's trend and potential breaches, complementing divergence analysis.

  • Customizable Visual Styles: Traders can fully customize the appearance of the indicator, including the color and width of the main oscillator lines, divergence lines (Regular Bullish/Bearish, Hidden Bullish/Bearish), and trendlines, allowing for a personalized and clear visual experience. And you can visualize the original default oscillator display.

  • Integrated Alert System: Never miss a critical divergence signal with the built-in alert features:

    • Pop-up Alerts: Receive instant notifications directly on your MetaTrader terminal.
    • Email Notifications: Get alerts sent to your registered email address, even when you're away from your desk.
    • Push Notifications: Receive real-time alerts on your mobile device via the MetaTrader app, ensuring you stay connected to market movements.
    • Pending Order Signal: Get alert signal for Pending Stop Order and Limit Order with recommended price. 
    • Print Log: All signals are logged for review and back-testing.

Benefits of Using CDS Divergence Oscillator:

  • Enhanced Divergence Analysis: The unparalleled choice of 15 oscillators provides immense flexibility to fine-tune your divergence analysis to any market scenario.
  • Increased Confluence & Signal Reliability: Monitoring multiple oscillators simultaneously builds higher confidence in trading signals, reducing false positives.
  • Superior Market Insight: Combining various divergence types with visual trendlines offers a deeper understanding of momentum shifts and potential market turning points.
  • Proactive Reversal Identification: Divergence acts as a leading indicator, providing early warnings of potential trend reversals before they become apparent on price action.
  • Robust Signal Confirmation: Utilize divergence signals to confirm entries or exits suggested by other technical analysis tools and strategies.
  • Versatile Application: Adaptable for diverse trading styles (scalping, day trading, swing trading), timeframes, and any instrument.
  • The New Leading Confirmation: With slightly modified and smarter calculations, this indicator is able to provide signals that are much more leading than others so that traders can quickly make decisions about entry or exit strategies.

Conclusion:

The CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO), is a revolutionary tool for divergence traders. Its core advantage lies in offering an extensive selection indicator of 15 different oscillators for analysis, combined with the unique capability to display divergence signals in unlimited subwindows simultaneously. This powerful combination, augmented by comprehensive visual features and a real-time alert system, provides traders with an unmatched level of flexibility, confluence, and insight into potential trend reversals and momentum shifts, making it an indispensable asset for any serious technical analyst.

Notes: If you find any issues about this indicator, please contact us.

CFA - TRADE WITH US, GOD BLESS US

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