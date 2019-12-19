Chartball free

If you are tired of trading, why not have a little fun right in the MT4 terminal? Try this game, the rules are simple - you need to control the ball and take a coin. The ball jumps along the line of the moving average, and it is controlled by arrows or the keys "w a s d". Try to keep the ball from falling out of bounds. There are several levels of difficulty, if at first it’s difficult, you can set a simple level, and when you train, increase difficulty.





When adding a game to a window with a chart, the Scale fix one to one property is set, this will affect the display of the current chart. Other windows (as well as advisers and indicators) will not be affected in any way. If after adding to the chart the ball or coin is not visible, try to reduce the chart (Zoom Out on the toolbar). For convenience, you can disable the display of the grid in the chart settings.





Input parameters

CountHistoryBars - the number of bars on which there will be a moving average, where the ball and coin will be (there are restrictions: from 300 to 800);





StartPositionBar - the initial position where the ball will appear should not be more than CountHistoryBars, 0 - the ball will appear in the center of the line);





Difficulty - the complexity of the game: the greater the complexity, the more difficult it will be to take a coin (higher speed, more delay between actions and other difficulties).



