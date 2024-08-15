Enlarged Chart labels

Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice! Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, font, and size! Bigger chart labels for the user. This indicator described may look impressive with additional indicators about Trading Session insight (AW Trading Sessions Time).







#Symbol|TF|Price





Specifications:



Any Language and Style can be added or already available, for satisfaction. But in case you of not seeing the favored font, assure your computer/device settings has the font ready!

Any Color preferably with your chart theme.

Sizes of each of “chart labels” are changeable within the settings of this indicator.

View Vital Forex Time-Zones compared to GMT. This can be optionally turned off, per se. Change these settings to be fit correctly. Computer/Internet has GMT coordinates for these times! View the current Bar's time-frame, Broker's platform time location, & your local. This indicator rings well with additional insight of the calendar



Broker's

Current time-frame's Candlestick via :Bar:

Tokyo, Japan

Sydney, Australia

London, United Kingdom

New York, United States

Your time zone / Local

The computer "settings--> Language" would reveal that. If you are simply missing a wanted Font, there are "free downloads" on a web Search. (In the comment section, you'll see fonts available.)













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