Sentinel Arrow
- Indicators
- Dmytro Kasianov
- Version: 1.0
Key Features:
⊗An exclusive algorithm for quickly and accurately identifying trends, reversals, and momentum changes.
⊗Designed for professional use, it features robust signal logic that eliminates delays or false updates.
⊗Suitable for various timeframes.
⊗Does not redraw, delete, or modify past signals.
⊗All BUY and SELL signals are generated on the candlestick itself and remain fixed.
⊗In real trading, there is no redrawing—signals appear instantly on the candlestick itself.
⊗Ensures stability, accuracy, and flexibility.
⊗Provides signals with a high percentage of winning trades.
⊗Each signal is triggered only once—no repeats.
⊗Suitable for all currency pairs, indices, stocks, forex, metals, and cryptocurrencies.
⊗Trend trading, swing trading, reversal confirmation.
⊗For traders looking for reliable and clear professional signals.
⊗Fully customizable.