OrderManager MT4
- Utilities
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Lukas RothI am an Electrical Engineer based in Switzerland, and I specialize in coding and professional trading. I bring more than 10 years of coding experience and over 7 years in trading to the table.
- Version: 1.548
- Updated: 27 May 2025
- Activations: 20
Introducing the OrderManager: A Revolutionary Utility for MT4
Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 4. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual.
[Demo] [Manual] [MT5 Version] [Telegram Channel] New: [Telegram To MT5]
Key Features:
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Risk Management: Define the risk of your trades quickly and easily, allowing you to make better decisions and improve your trading performance.
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Visual Representation: View your trades and associated risks graphically for a clear and concise understanding of your open positions.
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Order Modification: Effortlessly modify or close your orders with just a few clicks, streamlining your trading process and saving you valuable time.
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News at Your Fingertips: Stay informed with the latest market news at the touch of a button.
Don't miss out on this indispensable tool for MT4 traders. Elevate your trading experience with the Order Manager and take your trading game to the next level.
The OrderManager does not work in startegyTester!
The OrderManager is compatible exclusively with Windows!
HI, the manager works really good I would just add more partials and trailing partials button if possible. Thank you