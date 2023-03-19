OrderManager MT4

4.74

Introducing the OrderManager: A Revolutionary Utility for MT4

Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 4. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual.

[Demo]  [Manual]  [MT5 Version]  [Telegram ChannelNew: [Telegram To MT5]


Key Features:

  1. Risk Management: Define the risk of your trades quickly and easily, allowing you to make better decisions and improve your trading performance.

  2. Visual Representation: View your trades and associated risks graphically for a clear and concise understanding of your open positions.

  3. Order Modification: Effortlessly modify or close your orders with just a few clicks, streamlining your trading process and saving you valuable time.

  4. News at Your Fingertips: Stay informed with the latest market news at the touch of a button.


Don't miss out on this indispensable tool for MT4 traders. Elevate your trading experience with the Order Manager and take your trading game to the next level.


The OrderManager does not work in startegyTester!
The OrderManager is compatible exclusively with Windows!


Reviews 30
Brightlight2024
44
Brightlight2024 2025.11.16 11:02 
 

HI, the manager works really good I would just add more partials and trailing partials button if possible. Thank you

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2025.05.27 13:15 
 

very good and useful, il love it

Jose Martinez
33
Jose Martinez 2025.05.06 22:04 
 

Hi, I'm only using it as a demo and testing tool right now. It's working well and fits my needs perfectly. Thank you.

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Brightlight2024
44
Brightlight2024 2025.11.16 11:02 
 

HI, the manager works really good I would just add more partials and trailing partials button if possible. Thank you

danmar
2479
danmar 2025.06.02 11:18 
 

An excellent tool to enter trade in security with all we need to manage trades. For me, the facility to move the lines SL / TP / enter is really very very good i found it so good that i buy it for MT4 but also for MT5 even i do not use too much MT5 Very well Done

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2025.05.27 13:15 
 

very good and useful, il love it

Jose Martinez
33
Jose Martinez 2025.05.06 22:04 
 

Hi, I'm only using it as a demo and testing tool right now. It's working well and fits my needs perfectly. Thank you.

Lesley Y
23
Lesley Y 2025.01.09 08:25 
 

Great EA and fantastic support too. The EA makes setting up and managing trades easier. I bought this a while back and recently it stopped working for one of my trading pairs. I contacted Lukas and he was super quick to check, respond and rectify the bug I was experiencing. This is a must have tool.

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.02.07 09:15
Thanks for your support! I'm glad I could help resolve the issue quickly. Wishing you smooth trading!
Galih Prawira Negara
124
Galih Prawira Negara 2024.11.07 04:29 
 

very nice tools, Can I request a cutloss feature based on closing price :D

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.02.07 09:16
Glad you like it! A cut-loss feature based on closing price sounds interesting. I’ll consider it for future updates!
Rotkiv1985
19
Rotkiv1985 2024.10.11 00:45 
 

Not work in Mac

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.02.07 09:16
The EA is only compatible with Windows, as stated in the product description.
Suvashish Halder
188979
Suvashish Halder 2024.06.13 13:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.11.30 11:56
Thank you! I’m glad you’re enjoying the tool
Yayan Sofyan
194
Yayan Sofyan 2024.04.12 10:20 
 

not work in MacOS

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.04.16 11:17
For that reason, I have clearly stated in the product description, in bold, "The OrderManager is compatible exclusively with Windows!"
Marco Linke
181
Marco Linke 2024.04.08 16:41 
 

The order manager is ingenious. Trade setups can be set up perfectly, including risk management, order type, take profit, comment for the order - automatic lot size calculation. The orders can be easily modified and managed. Really great tool!

Bálint Bajzáth
23
Bálint Bajzáth 2024.03.25 17:22 
 

I texted him about a bug i found, got a quick reply and a quick fix as well.

Tuanyer De Los Santos
1478
Tuanyer De Los Santos 2024.02.27 17:57 
 

The EA is working realy good. And all update are good for Risk management. The programer is doing a great job on it....

DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:39 
 

A great tool. It helps me a lot. Good work by the author.

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.01.18 13:44
Thank you so much for the positive feedback; I truly value your kind words.
Dionel Grullon
33
Dionel Grullon 2024.01.03 20:40 
 

Excelente Herramienta y Excelente precio

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.01.18 13:47
Muchas gracias por los comentarios positivos.
Erlon Diamante Neiva
291
Erlon Diamante Neiva 2023.12.27 19:49 
 

Desenvolvedor, muito atencioso no suporte. E o mais importante, se compromete a desenvolver melhorias solicitadas pelos usuários. Recomendado!!

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.01.18 13:49
Fico feliz que você goste do produto. Obrigado pelo feedback e por recomendá-lo :D
Gabor B.
82
Gabor B. 2023.12.27 13:39 
 

I recently purchased this EA and love it BUT in GBP/USD the TP calculations are incorrect. I am using GBP deposit, please advise

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.01.18 13:52
The issue is not that the data is calculated wrong. Rather, the EA calculates the actual loss/gain of a trade, taking into account the commission as well.
En Copa
150
En Copa 2023.11.21 01:21 
 

Absolutely worth the modest sum of money for all the features and cleanliness of the design. I just purchased it but I'm looking forward to trading with this tool from here on out. Great job author *thumbs up*

Edit: My only nitpick is that the lines button is too close to the buy and sell buttons. It feels kind of iffy to just want to check the tp and sl levels because I might misclick and place an order by mistake. Other than that, everything is really good.

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2023.12.01 18:11
Thank you for your kind words and for purchasing the tool! I'm glad you appreciate the features and design. Regarding your concern about the lines button's placement, I'll consider adding a keyboard shortcut for safer and more convenient access. Your feedback is crucial for improving the tool's usability. Happy trading! - Lukas
CipAlberto
100
CipAlberto 2023.11.17 11:16 
 

Really great tool, with a very efficient support. Great job my friend

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2023.11.17 12:30
Thank you very much! I hope you have a successful and enjoyable trading experience using the OrderManager :)
Ivan Anatol'emch Kataev
273
Ivan Anatol'emch Kataev 2023.11.08 07:41 
 

A great tool for trading, many useful functions. I have one request: add a button to partially close positions not only by order number, but also entirely from the total size of all open positions, it will be very convenient, thank you!

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2023.12.01 18:10
Thanks for the positive feedback and the great suggestion! I'm glad you find the tool useful for trading. Your input is invaluable in enhancing the tool's functionality. - Lukas
YourTechDad
34
YourTechDad 2023.11.03 22:39 
 

This website is packed with different trade managers, and I tried every single one of them. As a software developer for the past 35 years, I know something good, and this EA was good but had a couple issues that kept it from being great. I shared a number of screenshots and videos with the developer, and he went right to work, fixing everything in about a week. This order manager is the best on this MT4 platform now, and you would be totally crazy to trade without it. Get version 1.51 or newer today!

Lukas Roth
17301
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2023.11.04 10:54
Hello YourTechDad, I'm truly grateful for your in-depth review and the time you took to provide valuable feedback with screenshots and videos. As someone with 35 years of experience in software development, your insights are particularly meaningful. I'm pleased to hear that the updates and fixes have elevated the OrderManager to meet your high standards. I'm always committed to improving and adapting my products to ensure they deliver the best possible performance and user experience. Hearing that you now regard the OrderManager as the best on the MT4 platform is incredibly rewarding. It's users like you who help make the trading community more robust and the tools we use more effective. Best regards,
Lukas Roth
12
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