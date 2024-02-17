Stop Loss Manager

TIRED OF HAVING TO CALCULATE THE LOTSIZE EVERY TIME?

This indicator will do it for you, WHATEVER ASSET YOU CHOOSE in 10 seconds!!!



INSTRUCTIONS

The things to do in order to activate this indicator will take around 10 seconds once you understand how to use this indicator properly.
Here are the steps to follow:

  1. Place the indicator on the chart of the asset you want to trade on.

  2. Go to "Inputs".

  3. Enter where you want to set the stop loss

  4. Choose risk in $.
    You can also choose whether to calculate it as a percentage of the money in your account, or with a fixed amount of money (e.g. "calculate 1% risk" or "calculate $100 risk").

    PLEASE, NOTE: if you choose the calculation based on %, your account currency will be considerated as US DOLLAR !!!.

  5. Activate the lot alert using the appropriate button that will appear on the graph, and everything will appear automatically on the screen and via alert.
BONUSES

The indicator will also detect when the stake is too high compared to the leverage with which you could open your account, and, furthermore, if the lot you should open is too low compared to the minimum stake required by the broker.

If one of these two conditions occurred, an alert would be sent to the user to inform him.


What are you waiting for?!
Remove the stress of calculating the lotsize to use every time and start trading with PROFESSIONAL TOOLS that are EASY TO USE!























































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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Volatility Breakout Master
Nicola Chimenti
3.5 (2)
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General Description Volatility Breakout Master is an Expert Advisor designed to capture market volatility through a “breakout + reversal” strategy. The system detects when the price breaks the high or low of the last X candles within a configurable time window, enters in the breakout direction, and—if the market reverses—opens a new position in the opposite direction following a dynamic model. Once a cycle is completed (when one direction prevails), all trades are closed, and the system automat
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Trend Validator
Nicola Chimenti
Indicators
Trends are like the "Saint Graal of traders": it can give you an higher win rate, a better risk to reward ration, an easier position management and so on... But it is really hard to determine the trend with accuracy, avoiding fase signals, and with the right timing, in order to take massive movements. That's why I created the Trend Validator: a new and EASY tool that will make identifying trend and build new strategy a really easier work. ANATOMY OF THE SOFTWARE The indicator is composed by 3
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Tekno RSI
Nicola Chimenti
5 (2)
Indicators
Tired of using the same technical indicators? The "Tekno RSI" is an innovative tool designed to make the interpretation of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) more intuitive and accessible to traders of all levels. It displays the RSI as a 3-color histogram, providing a clear and intuitive visual representation of market conditions. 1)Key Features 3-Color Histogram: RSI is a versatile indicator providing insights into market direction and potential reversal points. However, when analyzing the cha
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Coreentrades
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Coreentrades 2024.06.03 09:00 
 

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Nicola Chimenti
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Reply from developer Nicola Chimenti 2024.06.10 22:18
I'm glad that this tool is helping you!
Thank you for the review, it give me a very huge satisfaction to see that my work is appreciate.
I hope this software will help you to reach your goals!!!
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