Smart Trend Line

Indicator with an innovative algorithm for determining the direction of the trend. Shows the best results for determining the trend on any currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrency without redrawing the result. It will help you immediately determine the profitability of the current pair and timeframe. Uses Price action patterns in conjunction with the author's unique algorithm. Suitable for both beginners and professionals for all types of trading.

How to choose a profitable timeframe and optimize the indicator for a currency pair.



Features:

The newest proprietary algorithm for determining the trend. This indicator allows you to avoid trading on an obviously unfavorable pair and timeframe. Allows you to enter with minimal risk. The minimum number of settings. Shows the potential profit earned on each trade. Shows the total profit for all buy and sell trades. Has a statistics system for more accurate indicator settings for a given indicator display period. High speed of work and minimal processor load. Pop-up sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts when trend changes.

Settings

- - - - - - - - - Settings - - - - - - - - - Settings

Period - indicator period

- - - - - - - - - Display - - - - - - - - - display

History bars - the number of bars on history to display the indicator

Trend change statistics - indicator statistics on trend change over the History bars period

period Trade profit in points - show the profit for each trade in terminal points

Showing arrows - show trend change arrows

- - - - - - - Alerts - - - - - - - alerts

Alert - alert when a trend changes

Push notification - Push notification when a trend changes

Email - a message about a trend change to the mailbox

To be convinced of the declared advantages of the indicator, download the free demo version on this page and test it in the MT4 terminal tester.

If you have a suggestion for improving this product or you have found a bug, be sure to write me a private message. Thanks.

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