TrendCand
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This trend indicator shows successful signals. It can be used with an optimal risk/reward ratio. The efficiency rate of the trend is 80%. The product shows the best opportunity to enter the market using the arrows. The indicator can be used for pipsing on small periods, as well as for the long-term trade. The indicator uses two parameters for the settings. The indicator does not redraw and lag. Take profit exceeds stop loss by 6-8 times on average! The product works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.