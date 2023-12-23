Market Overview MT4

5

Optimize your trading decisions with our market strength and sentiment indicator and no longer trade against the trend!

Meticulously designed for serious traders who value accurate and timely information, our indicator provides a bird's-eye view of the 28 major pairs in a very simple way. This tool is able to rank the currency pairs based on terms of popularity, bullish or bearish trend strength and percentage of buyers and sellers / MT5 version


Features

  • Real-Time Trend Strength: Get an accurate assessment of the strength of the trend in each currency pair, providing a solid guide to identify trading opportunities.
  • Buyers and Sellers Analysis: Get instant insight into market dynamics with our buyers and sellers strength rankings for each pair, allowing you to anticipate important moves.
  • Trader Interest: Access data on trader interest and activity in each currency pair, helping you better understand emerging trends and potential turning points.
  • Intuitive and Customizable Dashboard: Our easy-to-use dashboard allows you to customize the display to your preferences, giving you the relevant information at a glance.
  • Real-Time Updates: Keep up to date with market changes thanks to real-time updates, ensuring you never miss out on a lucrative opportunity.


Indicator columns

  • Symbol: By clicking on this column, the symbols will be sorted alphabetically.
  • Popularity: By clicking on this column, they will be sorted by the order of interest that traders have in that trading pair.
  • Strength: By clicking this column, the currency pairs will be sorted according to their trend (positive numbers indicate an uptrend, while negative numbers indicate a downtrend).
  • Buyer/Seller: By clicking on this column, the currency pairs will be sorted according to the buying or selling strength.


Main Inputs

  • Trading style: Scalping mode is recommended for lower timeframes (M1 and M5) and long term mode is recommended for higher timeframes (H1 and H4, D1).
  • Strength calculation method: More sensitive: changes are considered very small and fast. Less sensitive: Larger and smoother changes are considered.
  • Strength factor: A higher value increases the high resistance values. It is suitable to better understand the difference between two currency pairs. For example, if the EU is 0.57 and the GU is 0.42 (difference of 0.15), with the increase of the Strength Factor value, the EU becomes 0.84 and the GU 0.62 (difference of 0.22), the difference increases.
  • Alert settings: you can choose to allow alarms for each of the columns and the level you determine.

*The other entries are about customizing colors and transparencies*


How to use it

You can use the Scalping or Long-term mode of the indicator depending on your trading style. In addition, you can sort the dashboard by the column of your choice, and you can also display the desired currency pair with a single click (see video below).


Reviews 1
danmar
2479
danmar 2024.03.08 03:53 
 

Hi I already have a lot of indicators bur when i see it i was interested because sometimes it is one information which can make the difference; First of all i ask for an update because i have a large rectangular screen 34 inch / 3840-2160 and i could not extend the dashboard in less than 2 days Mehran makes an update for me (he has an other update schedule in 2 weeks) because he understand my needs he was not his obligation but he do it = Thank you so much and he answer other questions in private it is so nice when you already bought so see your seller be really concerned by you even he takes time for him == the tool had already a very nice way of display with automatic resizing for high and wide but now it is ok for very big screen and also now for font, very very well done == i have differents tools for strength of currencies and i record my big screen and my verifications between all informations show that this marker overview is very very accurate and for me scalping in M1 he bring me early and easy informations which confirm reversal and also the new wave in Trend; very easy to sort any column and light in ressources CPU ==== in Resume , excellent user support + very good design + accurate informations Very Well done and Big Thanks.

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Congestioni
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Genki Andou
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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danmar
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danmar 2024.03.08 03:53 
 

Hi I already have a lot of indicators bur when i see it i was interested because sometimes it is one information which can make the difference; First of all i ask for an update because i have a large rectangular screen 34 inch / 3840-2160 and i could not extend the dashboard in less than 2 days Mehran makes an update for me (he has an other update schedule in 2 weeks) because he understand my needs he was not his obligation but he do it = Thank you so much and he answer other questions in private it is so nice when you already bought so see your seller be really concerned by you even he takes time for him == the tool had already a very nice way of display with automatic resizing for high and wide but now it is ok for very big screen and also now for font, very very well done == i have differents tools for strength of currencies and i record my big screen and my verifications between all informations show that this marker overview is very very accurate and for me scalping in M1 he bring me early and easy informations which confirm reversal and also the new wave in Trend; very easy to sort any column and light in ressources CPU ==== in Resume , excellent user support + very good design + accurate informations Very Well done and Big Thanks.

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