Market Overview MT4

Optimize your trading decisions with our market strength and sentiment indicator and no longer trade against the trend!

Meticulously designed for serious traders who value accurate and timely information, our indicator provides a bird's-eye view of the 28 major pairs in a very simple way. This tool is able to rank the currency pairs based on terms of popularity, bullish or bearish trend strength and percentage of buyers and sellers / MT5 version.





Features

Real-Time Trend Strength: Get an accurate assessment of the strength of the trend in each currency pair, providing a solid guide to identify trading opportunities.

Buyers and Sellers Analysis: Get instant insight into market dynamics with our buyers and sellers strength rankings for each pair, allowing you to anticipate important moves.

Trader Interest: Access data on trader interest and activity in each currency pair, helping you better understand emerging trends and potential turning points.

Intuitive and Customizable Dashboard: Our easy-to-use dashboard allows you to customize the display to your preferences, giving you the relevant information at a glance.

Real-Time Updates: Keep up to date with market changes thanks to real-time updates, ensuring you never miss out on a lucrative opportunity.





Indicator columns

Symbol: By clicking on this column, the symbols will be sorted alphabetically.

By clicking on this column, the symbols will be sorted alphabetically. Popularity: By clicking on this column, they will be sorted by the order of interest that traders have in that trading pair.

By clicking on this column, they will be sorted by the order of interest that traders have in that trading pair. Strength: By clicking this column, the currency pairs will be sorted according to their trend (positive numbers indicate an uptrend, while negative numbers indicate a downtrend).

By clicking this column, the currency pairs will be sorted according to their trend (positive numbers indicate an uptrend, while negative numbers indicate a downtrend). Buyer/Seller: By clicking on this column, the currency pairs will be sorted according to the buying or selling strength.

Main Inputs Trading style: Scalping mode is recommended for lower timeframes (M1 and M5) and long term mode is recommended for higher timeframes (H1 and H4, D1).

Scalping mode is recommended for lower timeframes (M1 and M5) and long term mode is recommended for higher timeframes (H1 and H4, D1). Strength calculation method: More sensitive: changes are considered very small and fast. Less sensitive: Larger and smoother changes are considered.

More sensitive: changes are considered very small and fast. Less sensitive: Larger and smoother changes are considered. Strength factor: A higher value increases the high resistance values. It is suitable to better understand the difference between two currency pairs. For example, if the EU is 0.57 and the GU is 0.42 (difference of 0.15), with the increase of the Strength Factor value, the EU becomes 0.84 and the GU 0.62 (difference of 0.22), the difference increases.

A higher value increases the high resistance values. It is suitable to better understand the difference between two currency pairs. For example, if the EU is 0.57 and the GU is 0.42 (difference of 0.15), with the increase of the Strength Factor value, the EU becomes 0.84 and the GU 0.62 (difference of 0.22), the difference increases. Alert settings: you can choose to allow alarms for each of the columns and the level you determine. *The other entries are about customizing colors and transparencies*

How to use it You can use the Scalping or Long-term mode of the indicator depending on your trading style. In addition, you can sort the dashboard by the column of your choice, and you can also display the desired currency pair with a single click (see video below).



