Sensitive Volume
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Sensitive Volume indicator is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. The purpose of this indicator is to generate signals from the highest probability of trading. Using a number of price movements and a set of indicator properties to generate these signals.
Easy to use, simple and understandable to the user. With alert features, user signals can be reached quickly. Visually the user can easily recognize the signals. This indicator will not repaint.
Parameters
- Trend_Period - period setting is done from here.
- AlertOn - alert opening and closing is done from here. If true, all other alerts are active.
- AlertsMessage - mobile application alert setting is done from here.
- AlertsSound - the sound alert is set here.
- AlertsEmail - mail alert setting is done here.