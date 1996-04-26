Order direction

1. Going offline means that the market is in a wait-and-see state. In this situation, it is common to choose to wait and see rather than taking immediate action to wait for more market information or trend confirmation in order to make wiser decisions.

2.When there is a trend of going up and down, the market shows a bullish signal. At this point, investors may consider entering the market in hopes of future price increases and profits.

3.When the market situation is online, it will once again turn to wait-and-see. At this point, the market may have reached a certain high point, and investors need to be cautious and avoid blindly following up.

4. When the current stock market crosses the upper limit, it indicates that the market is in a short selling state. Investors may consider adopting a bearish strategy, hoping for future price declines in order to gain profits. 

5.This indicator is suitable for all currency pairs, but we recommend using it on audcad, audnzd, and nzdcad. This indicator does not require any settings.

To better guide trading decisions, it is recommended to observe the 4-hour line to determine the overall direction of the market. This is because the 4-hour line can provide longer-term trend information, allowing investors to have a clearer understanding of market trends. After confirming the overall direction, search for a suitable entry point on the shorter 15 minute line. Within this time frame, market fluctuations are more frequent, so investors need to observe price changes more frequently in order to seize the best entry opportunity.

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
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