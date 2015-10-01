BG Rebate is a new Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD. Timeframe - М1.

It uses signals of built-in indicators to enter the market.

The indicators determine the best parameters for entry basing on the price chart analysis.

Open orders form a basket of orders that close by the indicator signal.

A stop loss working only during very strong impulse price movements is assigned to each order.

Such movements do not occur during a morning flat, which is the time when the EA is active.

The minimum deposit of $300 is recommended for comfortable work. If you want to boost your deposit, $100 may also be enough (with the appropriate leverage).

The default settings are designed for brokers working according to GMT+0 terminal time.

Individual settings are selected for each client in order to adjust the EA to the client's broker operation time.

By default, the EA is designed for 5-digit quotes. To work with four-digit quotes, the Auto_4_digits parameter should be equal to false.





Main Parameters

TIMER

Use_Timing: false - no time limitations (only for experienced traders), true - the EA follows the time settings;

- no time limitations (only for experienced traders), - the EA follows the time settings; Start_Hour and Start_Minuts - search for market entry signals start time;

search for market entry signals start time; Stop_Hour and Stop_Minuts - search for market entry signals stop time;

search for market entry signals stop time; TimeFixStop - time, after which the total basket's orders are no more placed.

CHANNEL

CH_Period - main indicator setting.

Level filter

PercentLevel, BarsCount, MAPeriod, MAMethod, MAPrice - channel filter indicator settings.

TRAILING STOP

Percent_BU, TrailingStop, TrailingStep - trailing settings.

Trade Parameters

CloseProfitRevSignal - function disabled;

- function disabled; PersentProfit - profit percentage, at which all current orders are closed. The parameter is calculated for the entire deposit and all orders, open orders. When trading manually or using other EAs, the value 0 or 100 is recommended;

- profit percentage, at which all current orders are closed. The parameter is calculated for the entire deposit and all orders, open orders. When trading manually or using other EAs, the value 0 or 100 is recommended; Avr_Tp - take profit level (in points) of the entire order basket after TimeFixStop time value is reached;

- take profit level (in points) of the entire order basket after time value is reached; MaxOrdersAvr - maximum number of orders in the basket;

- maximum number of orders in the basket; PipStep - minimum distance between the orders in points;

- minimum distance between the orders in points; SL - common stop loss level in points. The parameter is calculated from the last order of the basket;

- common stop loss level in points. The parameter is calculated from the last order of the basket; Lots - order trade volume in lots;

- order trade volume in lots; DepoStep - deposit in USD, at which a trade volume set in Lots is used. If 0, trading is performed by a fixed lot set in Lots.

Service