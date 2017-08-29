Black Sails

A mathematical trading system based on the principle of a neural network. It uses more than a thousand of the most stable trading algorithms in its work. Before getting into the general database of algorithms, each block of conditions has passed the testing for stability with the identification of certain market dependencies for that block. A network created in such a way allows the EA to automatically select the most optimal variant of response to the market situation from more than a thousand possible variants of algorithms included in its database. In case of an unsuccessful entry, the EA uses a unique multistage averaging system with an increasing coefficient.

Despite the fact that the operation of this EA does not involve the use of Stop Loss, such an ability exists in the EA. There is no need to optimize the EA, it is already fully configured for work.

Key Advantages

Passes the test from 1999 to the current time (18 years).

No need to close the robot during news releases.

It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes.

Estimated spread is up to 2 points (4 digits).

Estimated Take Profit is from 20 to 25 points (4 digits).





Operation parameters

Currency pair : EURUSD;

: EURUSD; Timeframe : M5;

: M5; Broker: any;

The recommended deposit size for the initial lot 0.01

200 USDC - cent account.

- cent account. $2000 - standard account.

- standard account. Leverage: 1:500 and higher.





Main Settings

Do not change them if you are not sure about your actions

General trading settings

Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.

- enable/disable the Expert Advisor. TakeProfit - take profit for orders opened by the EA.

- take profit for orders opened by the EA. StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style. In this EA, it is best to leave this parameter unchanged.

- stop loss value, depending on the trading style. In this EA, it is best to leave this parameter unchanged. MaxTrades - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in a series.

- maximum number of simultaneously open orders in a series. MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Aggressive mode

Activate aggressive mode - enable/disable the aggressive trading mode, in which the distance between maintenance orders is smaller than in normal mode.

Risk management

Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;

- initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of and are zero; Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;

- percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of is zero; DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.

- deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of and are zero. Use LotExponent - enable/disable the parameter that increases the size of a lot of support orders.

Trailing Stop