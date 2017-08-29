Black Sails
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 7 January 2024
- Activations: 5
A mathematical trading system based on the principle of a neural network. It uses more than a thousand of the most stable trading algorithms in its work. Before getting into the general database of algorithms, each block of conditions has passed the testing for stability with the identification of certain market dependencies for that block. A network created in such a way allows the EA to automatically select the most optimal variant of response to the market situation from more than a thousand possible variants of algorithms included in its database. In case of an unsuccessful entry, the EA uses a unique multistage averaging system with an increasing coefficient.
Despite the fact that the operation of this EA does not involve the use of Stop Loss, such an ability exists in the EA. There is no need to optimize the EA, it is already fully configured for work.
Key Advantages
- Passes the test from 1999 to the current time (18 years).
- No need to close the robot during news releases.
- It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes.
- Estimated spread is up to 2 points (4 digits).
- Estimated Take Profit is from 20 to 25 points (4 digits).
Operation parameters
- Currency pair: EURUSD;
- Timeframe: M5;
- Broker: any;
The recommended deposit size for the initial lot 0.01
- 200 USDC - cent account.
- $2000 - standard account.
- Leverage: 1:500 and higher.
Main Settings
Do not change them if you are not sure about your actions
General trading settings
- Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
- TakeProfit - take profit for orders opened by the EA.
- StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style. In this EA, it is best to leave this parameter unchanged.
- MaxTrades - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in a series.
- MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.
Aggressive mode
- Activate aggressive mode - enable/disable the aggressive trading mode, in which the distance between maintenance orders is smaller than in normal mode.
Risk management
- Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
- Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
- DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
- Use LotExponent - enable/disable the parameter that increases the size of a lot of support orders.
Trailing Stop
- Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
- Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop.
Hi,
I think this is a good EA.
One of the few that i can recommend.
However I have not tested it long term.
It seems to have good recovery and aggressive targets.
The recovery is a grid. So all the dangers of the grid are present.
All the best.