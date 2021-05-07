Bollinger Trade X
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 18 May 2021
- Activations: 10
Bollinger Trade X is an EA based on Bollinger Bands.
Bollinger parameters such as Sell & Buy Period, Deviations, Bands Shift, Candlestick Index, and Shift can be adjusted.
Bollinger Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.
May your dreams come true through Bollinger Trade X.
Good luck.
=== Inquiries ===
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com